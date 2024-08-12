 
New Wave Media

August 12, 2024

Crawlers to Inspect Blades After Vineyard Wind Failure

Source: Vineyard Wind

Source: Vineyard Wind

Vineyard Wind and GE Vernova on Friday released a plan outlining the steps to be followed after a turbine blade failure last month at the Vineyard Wind offshore project off the coast of Massachusetts, which left potentially dangerous debris on beaches on the island of Nantucket.

Vineyard Wind, the first major U.S. offshore wind farm, was shut down by federal authorities after the turbine blade failure.

The plan outlines the steps to be followed to recover the remainder of the blade on the turbine. It has been developed in consultation the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard, the companies said in a statement.

The blade removal operation entails four tasks developed in alignment with salvage company Resolve Marine: rotating the blade to reduce hanging blade and possible controlled cutting, removing the root of the blade from the hub, removing fallen debris from the platform and addressing seabed debris.

GE Vernova said an analysis "has preliminarily determined that a manufacturing deviation is considered to be the primary root cause of the blade event, which should have been identified through the quality assurance process at the blade manufacturing facility."

The overview outlines Vineyard Wind’s plan to resume safe turbine installation and restart operations.

"No blades will be installed or used in operations until thoroughly inspected," the statement said.

For an installed turbine at the Vineyard Wind project to begin or restart power production, the following criteria must be satisfied:

Re-review ultrasound photos: Re-process over 8,300 ultrasound testing (UT) records to determine whether bond requirements are satisfied. Any issues identified will be further inspected and corrective action taken as necessary.

Internal Visual inspection: Advanced remote-controlled wheeled drones called “crawlers” are inserted into the manufactured blades to allow for current-state visual inspection of the blades. Crawlers are equipped with video cameras that can capture photos and videos for review by technicians to examine critical blade elements. Any anomalies identified will be flagged for further review prior to service.

Ongoing real-time monitoring with new technology: GE Vernova is deploying a new algorithm, using existing sensors already in the blade, and monitoring blade health to avoid similar events. The algorithm will provide advanced warnings or automatic, safe turbine shutdown when required.

Vineyard Wind, owned by Denmark's Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Avangrid, is located 15 miles south of Nantucket.

Upon completion, Vineyard Wind is projected to produce enough electricity to power approximately 400,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts.


(Reuters - Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) (Additional reporting: Wendy Laursen)

Related News

Conceptual visualization of a port location with vibrant marine life following successful coral restoration efforts. (Adobe Firefly AI Image Generator).

Restoring Marine Habitats and Port Decarbonization

Considering the global initiatives to become nature positive by 2030 [1] and the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals [2]…

(Credit: OEG Renewables)

OEG Renewables Firms Complete Cable Burial Campaign for Nexans

23 Degrees Renewables and SEAJET Systems, two of OEG Renewables businesses within cables service line, have delivered a turnkey…

(Credit: Intermoor)

InterMoor Delivers Mooring Piles for LLOG’s Salamanca FPU

Acteon’s InterMoor has completed the construction of 12 mooring piles for the Salamanca floating production unit (FPU) located in the U.S.

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Nets Fresh Work for Community Offshore Wind on US East Coast

Community Offshore Wind, a joint venture between RWE and National Grid Ventures, has selected Fugro to perform a geotechnical…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Licenses Imaging Software to Shell, Secures OBN Contract in North America

Norwegian seismic company TGS has signed a global multi-year agreement with Shell to license the TGS Imaging AnyWare software suite…

Go Electra multi-purpose service vessel (Credit: Bluestream)

Bluestream Lands Subsea Remedial Job at Two North Sea Offshore Wind Farms

Bluestream, an OEG Renewables business, has secured a large remedial campaign on two offshore wind farms in the German sector…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news