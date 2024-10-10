Thursday, October 10, 2024
 
NSTA and Crown Estate to Increase Collaboration on UK Seabed Management

(Credit: NSTA)

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and The Crown Estate have confirmed published a new Statement of Intent to confirm joint aspirations in ensuring a more sustainable and closely coordinated management of the seabed.

The aim is to build on close collaboration to date and now proactively share data between the two organizations, where possible.

This will enable marine development and support a coordinated approach to the leasing and licensing of carbon storage, helping to make the UK a world-leading destination for CCUS project investment and the supply chain.

This proactive and collaborative approach will support UK carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) developments and help meet carbon storage targets, while considering other energy sectors, marine industries, sea users and the natural environment.

The shared data will include spatial information such as GIS maps and co-ordinates of areas under consideration for leasing or licensing.

In addition to setting out common priorities and challenges, the Statement of Intent outlines several joint actions, including the implementation a data sharing agreement, working together and with other relevant bodies to drive coordinated action across sectors, agencies, and the UK and collaborating on CCUS development.

Also, the organizations will cooperate identifying and addressing challenges to coordinated seabed use, and strengthening the evidence base for decision-making.

While not legally binding, this agreement represents a shared commitment to fostering sustainable marine development and supporting the UK's energy transition and builds on a previous agreement.

