July 13, 2021

Cruise Company Partners to Study, Protect Marine Mammals in Antarctica

  • A curious whale greets guests in a Hurtigruten Expeditions' zodiac in Antarctica. Photo: GENNA ROLAND/Hurtigruten Expeditions
  • “90 percent of the oceans remain unexplored. We are determined to change that by creating a deeper understanding of the areas we explore. The data collected during our research partnership with California Ocean Alliance, and the many others we carry out with other partners, will be used for executive decision making on future environmental issues, so it is a win-win for all of us”, said Hurtigruten Expeditions CEO Asta Lassesen. Photo: Rune Kongsro/Hurtigruten Expeditions
Hurtigruten Expeditions strengthened its partnership with the California Ocean Alliance (COA) to better understand and protect whales and other marine mammals in Antarctica.

A pilot trial was launched in late 2019 but paused due to the pandemic. But as Hurtigruten Expedition’s restarts the 2021/2022 Antarctica season, California Ocean Alliance scientists will be part of several Antarctica sailings onboard the MS Roald Amundsen, a battery hybrid powered expedition cruise ship.
The team aims to collect acoustic data to study ambient noise conditions, the myriad sounds that marine animals make, and the influence of human presence on the soundscape.

“Our research will be some of the most challenging we have ever conducted, in one of the most difficult parts of the world. So to have a partner like Hurtigruten Expeditions that supports us is a huge gift to us. With this research, we can create programs that are tailored so guests can have close encounters with whales while ensuring minimal impact on the different whale populations in Antarctica,” said Dr. Ari Friedlaender, Associate Researcher at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and Director of Research for COA.

Hurtigruten Expeditions' Chief Scientist, Dr Verena Meraldi. Photo: Hurtigruten Expeditions


Offering small-ship adventures to some of the most spectacular and fragile destinations on earth, Hurtigruten Expeditions has longstanding partnerships and relationships with some of the world’s leading science institutions to ensure more sustainable exploration – and contribute to science and research.

Guests always have access to scientists onboard all Hurtigruten Expeditions cruises. All Hurtigruten Expeditions ships feature a state-of-the-art science center, overseen by the cruise industry’s only Chief Scientist, Dr Verena Meraldi.

“Ambient sound research has not been properly conducted in Antarctica before, so we are incredibly enthusiastic about this partnership and that we have the right tools for the scientist to carry out their research by already offering the quietest ships in Antarctica. We hope this will be a long-term partnership that will benefit all parties, but most importantly, the Antarctic whale and wildlife populations,“ said Dr. Meraldi.

The team from California Ocean Alliance will work alongside Hurtigruten Expeditions’ on-board expedition teams to provide unique educational opportunities for passengers through lectures, demonstrations, and real-time analysis of scientific data. As part of the research, the scientists will also collect skin and blubber biopsy samples from whales to evaluate individual animal health, population growth rates, and stress levels.

“Our scientists will also share their findings with the guests onboard, allowing them to partake in real-time science, and during our presentations, they will educate as we go, which will be a truly unique experience,“ said Dr. Ari Friedlaender.

COA scientists will be onboard the MS Roald Amundsen sailings departing January 11, January 27, and February 12, 2022.

