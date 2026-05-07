 
New Wave Media

May 7, 2026

Cygnus Underwater Diver Held Gauge Delivers Accurate, Quick Data

© Cygnus

© Cygnus

For commercial diving teams under pressure to deliver accurate UT data quickly and safely, the Cygnus Underwater Diver Held Gauge sets a new benchmark. Built specifically for subsea and inland corrosion surveying, it delivers fast, accurate thickness measurements, even through coatings and heavy corrosion, while reducing the operational burdens typically placed on divers.

Faster Measurements 

The Cygnus Underwater is easy-to-use, quick-to-verify, and offers accurate measurement capability. Combined with its Multiple-Echo mode for automatically error-checked readings, it means divers spend less time:

  • ﻿﻿removing coatings
  • ﻿﻿repeating scans
  • ﻿﻿stabilizing the probe
  • ﻿﻿fighting currents or turbulence.

This results in shorter bottom times and reduced exposure, especially vital in high-risk inland environments like dams, sluices, and flowing water zones.

Engineered for Low Visibility

The instrument's large, highly visible, clear color display ensures divers can read measurements even in murky, lowlight conditions.

Paired with simple three quick function keys and an intuitive menu, divers can work confidently with minimal visual confirmation required.

Data Reliability

When the pressure, movement, and acoustic chaos of underwater environments can distort readings, Cygnus delivers clarity.

Key features include:

  • ﻿﻿Measurement Stability Indicator (MSI) to confirm when results are reliable
  • ﻿﻿Auto-Set Gain to optimize probe performance instantly under variable conditions
  • ﻿﻿Live A-scans and topside repeating for visual confidence in challenging acoustics.

Combined with Multiple-Echo validation, these features deliver measurement consistency, even when the diver cannot remain perfectly still.

Automatic, Time-Stamped Logging

Documentation failures are one of the biggest causes of costly re-dives. Cygnus eliminates this risk. Its comprehensive linear and grid automatic data logging, paired with a Real Time Clock (RTC) for automatic timestamping of every reading, ensures complete data traceability.

Additionally, the auto-log function facilitates accurate and efficient data capture.

Designed to Reduce Diver Workload 

Commercial divers already juggle buoyancy, communication, entanglement hazards, and tight spaces.

The Cygnus Underwater reduces the load with:

  • ﻿﻿one-hand operation
  • ﻿﻿quick function simplicity
  • ﻿﻿four easy navigate screens.

Built for Confined, Turbulent, and Harsh Environments

With its rugged, shock-proof, double O-ring sealed housing, the Cygnus Underwater thrives where divers have the least space and stability, including turbulent flows, low-clearance areas under piers, and confined lock chambers.

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