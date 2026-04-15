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April 15, 2026

Ghana Declares First Marine Protected Area

The Honourable Emelia Arthur, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, speaks at an event to launch Ghana's first marine protected area. Image credit: Hen Mpoano

The Honourable Emelia Arthur, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, speaks at an event to launch Ghana's first marine protected area. Image credit: Hen Mpoano

Ghana has declared its first marine protected area after more than 15 years of efforts to bolster marine conservation and safeguard its depleting fish stocks.

The designated area covers 703 square kilometers (271 square miles) in the greater Cape Three Points area, at the southernmost tip of the country. A key spawning and nursery ground for small pelagic fisheries, the area has been identified as having the potential to restore critical fish populations.

In response, Steve Trent, CEO and Founder of the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF), said: "EJF applauds and congratulates the Honourable Emelia Arthur, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, for her outstanding leadership in delivering Ghana's first Marine Protected Area (MPA). This achievement, secured through the dynamic leadership of Minister Arthur alongside the many contributions of the leading Ghanaian NGO, Hen Mpoano, will help underwrite the health and benefits of Ghana's marine natural resources for years to come.

“This MPA declaration is a defining moment for Ghana. Its fisheries are under severe pressure, and the coastal communities that depend on them cannot wait. A well-resourced, well-enforced protected area will safeguard vital ecosystems and help secure the livelihoods and food security of millions of Ghanaians for generations to come.

“Ghana is providing the leadership, in action, showing a global audience what positive, community-led marine governance looks like."

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