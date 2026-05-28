Island Nations Vulnerable to Cable Damage

A team of international researchers has published an article in the International Journal of Disaster Risk Reduction that analyzes how small island nations are among the most telecommunications-dependent communities yet often the least resilient to network disruption.

The study provides the first global assessment of subsea telecommunications resilience for small islands, integrating a 40-year cable fault database with spatial analyses of environmental and anthropogenic hazard exposure across 24 island groups.

The researchers found that cable faults are strongly concentrated in island-proximal environments, with more than 75% of faults occurring within 300km of coastlines.

Anthropogenic hazards, particularly fishing and anchoring, are responsible for the majority of faults globally (71.4%).

In contrast, no convincing relationship was observed between natural hazard exposure and faults, suggesting that engineering design and route selection are generally effective at mitigating routine environmental risks.

The researchers conclude that strengthening resilience will require integrated approaches that combine engineering, governance and international cooperation.





