 
New Wave Media

October 6, 2021

Cyprus Subsea to Rep HII's Unmanned Systems

Cyprus Subsea Consulting and Services, C.S.C.S. Ltd. announced it has signed an independent sales representative agreement with Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) to represent its Seaglider autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) to commercial customers in Cyprus, France, Spain, Portugal, Albania, Montenegro, Malta and Norway. In addition to the promotion of Seaglider equipment sales, Cyprus Subsea is authorized to provide after-sale services including mission planning, launch/recovery, piloting, maintenance, training, data management, analysis and reporting.

Unmanned Systems, a business group within HII’s Technical Solutions division, creates advanced unmanned maritime solutions for defense, marine research and commercial applications. Serving customers in more than 30 countries, HII provides design, autonomy, manufacturing, testing, operations and sustainment of unmanned systems, including unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and unmanned surface vessels (USVs).

"As our representative handling Seaglider, Cyprus Subsea is a key component in driving our business and supporting our customers on the European continent," said Nicholas Green, Regional Sales Manager, EMEAC, HII Technical Solution’ Unmanned Systems business group.

"Cyprus Subsea is proud to add sales of HII’s Seaglider AUVs to the world-class glider piloting and integration services we have been offering in recent years," said Dr. Daniel Hayes, Managing Director of Cyprus Subsea.

Cyprus Subsea Consulting and Services C.S.C.S. Ltd. specializes in marine robotics and subsea autonomous systems, as experts with surface drifters (MetOcean Telematics), floats (MRV Systems) and gliders (HII).

Related News

Credit; Aker Offshore Wind

Aker Offshore Wind Plans to Deploy Scotland’s First Offshore Wind Underwater Substation

Norway-based firm Aker Offshore Wind plans to utilize Scotland’s first offshore wind underwater substation as part of its…

Stephen Fasham, CEO, Covelya. Photo courtesy Covelya

Sonardyne Group Limited Changes Name to Covelya Group Limited

Sonardyne Group Limited, a family-owned global group of companies comprising Chelsea Technologies, EIVA, Sonardyne, Voyis and Wavefront…

The new Voyis Perception ROV skids for inspection class vehicles bring these compact optical sensors to an even wider market. Pre-integrated packages now come calibrated and patch tested for a variety of ROV platforms, making it possible to achieve the same high resolution 3D modelling at a drastically lower cost for shallow water applications like offshore wind inspection, naval mine countermeasures, and hydroelectric dams. These small vehicles will simplify the challenges of remote deployment

Voyis: Enabling Subsea Autonomy with Complete Optical Payloads

Surveyors have historically been able to easily integrate into their vehicle platforms all the sensors needed to achieve their goals…

Image courtesy Curtin Institute for Computation (CIC)

Technology: Automated Fish Counting System from CIC

Researchers from the Curtin Institute for Computation (CIC) will use the latest in data science to develop an automated fish…

25MW WindFloat Atlantic floating offshore wind farm in Portugal - Image Credit: ABS

Floating Dreams: Portugal Bets on Offshore Wind, Solar Farms

From a colossal wind farm floating amid choppy ocean waves to hundreds of solar panels on the surface of a dammed reservoir…

© chung-chieh jsu/EyeEm / Adobe Stock

China Pursuing Bigger Ocean Carbon Sinks to Help Meet Climate Goals

China will explore ways to increase its ocean "carbon sink" and enhance climate resilience in its marine ecological system…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne RD Instruments

With over 20,000 Doppler products delivered worldwide, Teledyne RD Instruments is the industry’s undisputed leading manufacturer of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) for current profiling and wave measurement applications and Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) for precision underwater navigation applications.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

Survey Once, Reuse Many Times

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

MARINE OPERATIONS MANAGER

● Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University ● Palisades, NY, United States

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news