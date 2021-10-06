Cyprus Subsea to Rep HII's Unmanned Systems

Cyprus Subsea Consulting and Services, C.S.C.S. Ltd. announced it has signed an independent sales representative agreement with Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) to represent its Seaglider autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) to commercial customers in Cyprus, France, Spain, Portugal, Albania, Montenegro, Malta and Norway. In addition to the promotion of Seaglider equipment sales, Cyprus Subsea is authorized to provide after-sale services including mission planning, launch/recovery, piloting, maintenance, training, data management, analysis and reporting.

Unmanned Systems, a business group within HII’s Technical Solutions division, creates advanced unmanned maritime solutions for defense, marine research and commercial applications. Serving customers in more than 30 countries, HII provides design, autonomy, manufacturing, testing, operations and sustainment of unmanned systems, including unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and unmanned surface vessels (USVs).

"As our representative handling Seaglider, Cyprus Subsea is a key component in driving our business and supporting our customers on the European continent," said Nicholas Green, Regional Sales Manager, EMEAC, HII Technical Solution’ Unmanned Systems business group.

"Cyprus Subsea is proud to add sales of HII’s Seaglider AUVs to the world-class glider piloting and integration services we have been offering in recent years," said Dr. Daniel Hayes, Managing Director of Cyprus Subsea.

Cyprus Subsea Consulting and Services C.S.C.S. Ltd. specializes in marine robotics and subsea autonomous systems, as experts with surface drifters (MetOcean Telematics), floats (MRV Systems) and gliders (HII).