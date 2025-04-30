OPT Sends Off WAM-V USV for Indo-Pacific Operations

Marine power, data and service solutions company Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has shipped its WAM-V unmanned surface vehicle (USV) for Indo-Pacific operations.

The WAM-V features autonomous capabilities and is designed to provide offshore surveys with 24/7 operational payloads for multiple days without requiring a return to base.

This unit recently completed demonstration, conducting a three day fully remote, continuous survey operation, while deploying a simulated survey payload.

"This is a great milestone for OPT. The vastness of the Pacific Ocean makes this an important capability for our customers.

“This design enables the WAM-V to conduct prolonged operations inclusive of survey, maritime security, and/or environmental research with a complex array of above and below the waterline sensing capability,” said Philipp Stratmann, CEO of OPT.