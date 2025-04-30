Wednesday, April 30, 2025
 
Parkburn, Scantrol Collaborate for Offshore Support Vessel Performance in Ultra-Deep Waters

In the demanding environment of ultra-deep waters, where reliability is paramount, Parkburn Precision Handling Systems and Scantrol AS have joined forces to deliver an impactful solution. This collaboration has enabled Stabbert Maritime Group's Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) Ocean Guardian to achieve successful operations since delivery over two years ago.

Parkburn, an innovator in winching technologies and cable handling systems across the marine, industrial, and oil & gas sectors, often collaborates with specialized suppliers to enhance its systems performance. In 2021, Parkburn established an OEM agreement with Scantrol to incorporate their mTrack AHC Controller into its winch packages.

Scantrol is dedicated to "motion compensation" and has delivered over 300 AHC systems around the world. The mTrack AHC Controller's flexibility and precision have been key to its success across different industries, and it can be easily configured for new applications

Selection of Fibre Rope

Part of the client design brief required the fibre rope to operate with deck temperatures exceeding 40°C, spooling efficiently under full load or an empty hook at maximum speed, and sustaining extended periods in active heave mode.

Following careful research, Parkburn selected Hampidjan Advants TechIce rope—an engineered rope combining the best of Technora and Dyneema, with successful performance.

“The ability to control speeds across the entire range is remarkable, whether the system is under load or not, the AHC feature has worked flawlessly,” said Marty Day, Deck and Equipment Supervisor Team Trident, Ocean Guardian. “The HAMPIDJAN TechIce rope has worked as designed with precise spooling on and off the storage drum.”

In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Quantum Advantage
Post Resume
