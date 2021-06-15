 
New Wave Media

June 15, 2021

CZMIL SuperNova Bathymetric Lidar Launched

(Image: Teledyne Optech)

(Image: Teledyne Optech)

The CZMIL SuperNova is powered by Teledyne CARIS processing software for creation of seamless topo/bathy data products.

Teledyne Optech and Teledyne CARIS, both Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] companies and global leaders in advanced lidar sensors and marine mapping software, announce their next generation bathymetric lidar, the CZMIL SuperNova.

The CZMIL SuperNova boasts the best depth performance and the highest green laser point density in its class. Introducing SmartSpacing technology for even and efficient point spacing, real-time processing capability for reduced post-processing time and configurable modes for maximizing performance in different water environments, the SuperNova provides a wide range of inputs for climate change modelling and is Ideal for inland water environments, base mapping for coastal zones and shoreline.

To complete the solution, Teledyne CARIS has integrated its BASE Editor software for seamless data processing capacity. Leveraging AI techniques for land/water discrimination and noise classification the CZMIL SuperNova bathymetric solution effectively delivers on marketplace demands for efficiencies in the processing workflow.

CZMIL SuperNova Product Manager Jennifer Aitken, said, “CZMIL SuperNova builds on over 30 years of experience with airborne green laser bathymetry. The ability to configure the system on-the-fly and optimize data collection for local conditions has significant benefit. We are getting plenty of signal at 600 meters altitude and even higher, so our coverage area is increasing without sacrificing depth penetration.”

Related News

New Product: The Sea Otter Reel

According to the manufacturer, the new Sea Otter Reel from Seamor Marine represents a leap forward for Inspection Class ROV…

VIDEO: Blue Robotics Launches WetLink Penetrator

Torrance, California-based Blue Robotics has launched its newest concept and product, the WetLink family of products and…

© Aaron / Adobe Stock

New Coral Reef Restoration Technology Aims to Reverse Climate Change Damage

Marine scientist Deborah Brosnan remembers “feeling like a visitor at an amazing party” on her diving trips to a bay near…

Greensea hired Greg Horton as Senior Robotics Engineer to lead engineering associated with SafeC2, Greensea’s long-range command and control capability. Photo courtesy Greensea

Horton Joins Greensea

Greensea hired Greg Horton as Senior Robotics Engineer to lead engineering associated with SafeC2, Greensea’s long-range…

Images (c) ERELIS

Subsea Tech: Bathymetric Survey of Mediterranean, Dead Seas via Drone

Israeli drone service provider ERELIS recently conducted a number of pilot projects using a drone equipped with a single…

The Boreas D90 features Specially Designed Coils to make the most of those digital modulation techniques. Image courtesy Advanced Navigation

Boreas D90: Digital Fiber-Optic Gyroscope (DFOG) Technology

Advanced Navigation recently debuted a new digital fiber-optic gyroscope (DFOG) technology, a tech that has promise to revolutionize…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Fastwave

Fastwave develops real-time data acquisition systems for marine environmental, oceanographic, subsea engineering and maritime security applications. By integrating sensors, satellite telemetry and web based data management, our multi-award winning systems enable real-time…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The new profiler simplifying CTD data collection for oceanographers

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Construction Engineer

Adjunct Steam Generator Lab Instructor

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, United States

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

CAPTAIN

● Mercy Ships

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news