 
New Wave Media

March 7, 2024

Damen and Saab Agree to Export C-71 Submarines

L to R: Micael Johansson, CEO of Saab, and Arnout Damen, CEO of Damen Shipyards (Credit: Damen)

L to R: Micael Johansson, CEO of Saab, and Arnout Damen, CEO of Damen Shipyards (Credit: Damen)

Damen Shipyards and Saab have agreed to export the advanced expeditionary C-71 submarines, which have been developed for the Royal Netherlands Navy to replace the current Walrus class.

The agreement doubles the long-term prospect of employment and income for the Netherlands Naval Cluster with the replacement of the Walrus submarines by Saab-Damen.

Saab and Damen have been working together since 2015 to build, modernize, and maintain the new expeditionary submarine for the Royal Netherlands Navy.

The two companies have now also agreed to offer their advanced expeditionary submarines to Canada, which is looking to replace their diesel-electric submarines.

The expeditionary submarine is based on the successful, proven, and future-proof design of the A26 submarines.

It incorporates the latest capabilities and technologies, while the modular design allows room for customizability as well as new technologies as they develop, ensuring relevance for decades to come, according to the companies.

For this new expeditionary design, Saab is working closely with Damen Shipyards and a range of Dutch suppliers, with the support of the United Kingdom.

Related News

(Credit: RockWave)

Equinor and Polenergia Hire RockWave for Offshore Wind Subsurface Data Reprocessing

Equinor and Polenergia have awarded a contract to RockWave for subsurface data reprocessing for Baltyk 1 offshore wind farm…

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

LS Cable Reels In Preferred Supplier Deal for CIP’s Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has signed preferred supply agreement with LS Cable for the supply of both offshore…

Image courtesy Kongsberg Discovery

Kongsberg Discovery introduces SAS Target Assistant

Kongsberg Discovery debuts a new analysis tool developed with Cathx Ocean that it says 'radically' reduces the time and effort…

Kraken KATFISH on MSF drone vessels (Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Robotics Delivers Minehunting Systems to Royal Danish Navy

Canadian company Kraken Robotics has completed deliveries and sea acceptance tests of all systems for its minehunting sonar…

Ocean Warrior founder and renowned explorer, Jim McNeill. Image copyright Jim McNeill/Global Warrior

Jim McNeill is Leading Earth’s Citizen Warriors Across the Sea

In the face of intensifying climate change and associated environmental unknowns, one world explorer has spent decades mobilizing…

(Credit: Amprion)

Prysmian Signs $5B Contracts with Amprion for Germany’s Offshore Wind

Italian cable maker and installation services provider Prysmian Group has secured three contracts with German transmission…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Clock is Ticking on the Doomsday Glacier
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

First Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Second Cook

● NOAA

Survey Technician (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Third Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news