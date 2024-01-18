Thursday, January 18, 2024
 
Danish Geodata Agency, EOMAP to Chart the Shallow Waters of Denmark.

The image shows a bathymetry map by the Danish Depth Model (DDM). For better data on Denmark’s shallow waters and advancing the DDM, the Danish Geodata Agency and EOMAP will integrate satellite-derived bathymetry (SDB). Image courtesy EOMAP

By using Satellite-Derived Bathymetry (SDB), the Danish Geodata Agency and EOMAP are joining forces to contribute to the European Marine Observation and Data Network (EMODnet) Bathymetry partnership, and to integrate the SDB data into the Danish Depth Model (DDM).

Using cutting-edge satellite technology, the cooperation will provide better mapping of shallow water areas lacking bathymetric coverage. This will also help improve the coverage of the DDM developed by the Danish Hydrographic Office, a part of the Danish Geodata Agency.

“Finding new ways to map shallow waters, where we only have very old data, and increasing the utilization of depth data for marine stakeholders and society is central in the goals of the Danish Hydrographic Office. Satellite technology shows great potential in this regard. We are therefore happy to contribute to this cooperation that benefits the users of both the DDM and EMODnet Bathymetry,” said Elizabeth Hagemann, Head of Office in the Danish Hydrographic Office.

“Denmark is particularly rich in shallow waters, with considerable parts mapped more than 100 years ago. For filling data gaps in large areas, SDB is widely approved as a very efficient technology. Together with existing bathymetric data, this cooperation project will thus help create a seamless shallow water grid of the Danish coastline and its hundreds of islands,” said Knut Hartmann, COO of EOMAP.

As an additional benefit for marine stakeholders, the project will also be embedded into the largescale European model by EMODnet Bathymetry. 

“EOMODnet Bathymetry provides the harmonized bathymetric surface for all European waters. We foster new ideas and concepts which aim to provide better mapping of our waters. Therefore, we very much appreciate this co-operation and believe that the Danish grid – integrated into the next EMODnet Bathymetry release – will contribute improving the accuracy of our product and will fulfill the expectations of our users,” said  Thierry, Schmitt, Coordinator EMODnet Bathymetry.

