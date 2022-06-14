 
June 14, 2022

SEA-KIT to debut H-class USV

Image credit SEA-KIT International

Image credit SEA-KIT International

SEA-KIT International revealed a new USV design that focuses on hydrography and environmental data collection.

The SEA-KIT H-class USV, with its retractable gondola and dual sensor deployment options, is a configurable design based on data and feedback collected from its X-class USVs.

The H-class features a composite hull to enable greater range and endurance, as well as active stabilizers to minimize roll. The new design has 12m and 15m variants, with the 12m version transportable in a standard shipping container for rapid, low-cost deployment. Both variants can be davit launched.

The H-class USV can accommodate a range of sensors as well as deploy a tow cage, SVP, MAPR, CTD and side scan sonar for deep-water and nearshore bathymetric and hydrographic survey missions. The vessel includes a Multibeam Echo Sounder (MBES), station holding and winch-deployed sensor payloads for versatile ocean survey capability.

SEA-KIT’s H-class USV is designed to MCA Category 0 for extended, over-the-horizon capability and will hold Unmanned Marine Systems (UMS) certification from Lloyd’s Register as well as Lloyd’s Register approval for design and hull construction.

