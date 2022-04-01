 
April 1, 2022

OSIL Debuts New Marine Snow Catcher

Global marine systems manufacturers Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL) has unveiled a new addition to its Marine Snow Catcher / Microplastics Sampler family.

These samplers can facilitate a greater understanding of the export processes of the oceanic organic carbon and nutrient cycles, and can help to predict how these processes may change in the future, as well as providing an insight into the extent of oceanic microplastics in the water column. OSIL said its range now includes samplers with the option of fully stainless steel settling volumes to help reduce the potential for cross contamination specifically for users wishing to study microplastics.

The Marine Snow Catchers are large volume water samplers which possess separable top and bottom sections. These modular sections allow researchers to collect and characterize suspended and sinking particles in the water column, as the samplers are allowed sufficient time on deck following recovery to permit sinking particles and aggregates to collect in the bottom chamber before the overlying water is drawn off from the top portion. The bottom section can then be removed separately for recovery, study and analysis of the accumulated samples, which is aided by the flat-bottomed design of the chamber.

The internal design of the sampler reduces turbulence and eliminates issues with pressure waves associated with towed net systems which can result in over/under reporting of concentrations, OSIL said.

The Marine Snow Catcher range boasts three sizes; 50L, 100L or 300L, and is now available in either the traditional PVC or the new stainless steel options.

