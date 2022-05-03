DeepOcean Becomes Aker BP's Preferred Subsea Inspection, Intervention Supplier

Subsea services company DeepOcean has entered into a long-term strategic partnership agreement with the Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP.

Under the agreement, DeepOcean will be Aker BP’s preferred supplier of subsea operations related to inspection, intervention, repair, survey, and emergent operations together with associated onshore engineering and project management services.

Further, DeepOcean will supply additional vessel capacity and subsea services that may be required by Aker BP and its Subsea Alliance.

The agreement has a duration until the end of 2026 with options to extend it for another four years.

Rolf Ivar Sørdal, Commercial Director in DeepOcean:"Having a long-term relationship is a key enabler to achieve operational cost savings, through early engagement in the planning phase, selecting the most efficient work sequences and methods. This strategic partnership will help realize those benefits."

According to DeepOcean, the development of new technologies is a new, key element in the partnership agreement.

"The parties have a joint commitment to co-operate on adopting new technologies, with a focus on ‘Remote First’, whereby conventional vessel and tooling operations can be replaced by more efficient, innovative and sustainable solutions," DeepOcean said.

“Developing and implementing new technologies require joint cooperation over time to capitalize on the efficiencies gained, both in terms of cost savings and greener operations. We are very pleased that Aker BP has selected DeepOcean as its partner, and we look forward to further strengthening our relationship by soon implementing the various ongoing technology initiatives,” adds Rolf Ivar Sørdal.

DeepOcean will lead its part of the work out of its offices in Haugesund and Stavanger, Norway.