January 9, 2024

DeepOcean Adds Converted Offshore Support Vessel to Its Fleet

(Credit: DeepOcean)

(Credit: DeepOcean)

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has agreed to charter a converted, battery-powered vessel to further enhance its subsea offering to the offshore renewables and oil and gas industries.

DeepOcean has entered into a long-time charter agreement for the Island Condor – to be renamed Island Ocean multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) – following conversion and upgrade.

The vessel has been chartered from Norwegian shipowner Island Offshore., with the contract starting in the third quarter of 2024. 

It will be converted from a 2014-built vessel to a modern construction support vessel equipped with a 150 Te crane which will provide subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR), light construction and recycling services to DeepOcean’s customers in the offshore renewables and oil and gas industries.

As part of the conversion process, the vessel will undergo an extension of approximately 11 meters.

Additionally, dual ROV hangars will be installed, the superstructure will be extended, the DP system will be upgraded, and a large battery pack will be installed. An active front-end system will also be implemented, enabling the transfer of redundant energy to the battery pack. Furthermore, a state-of-the-art launch and recovery system for the ROVs will be installed.

“Re-use of existing tonnage is more environmentally friendly than building a new vessel, and adding battery power is an efficient way of reducing CO2-emissions and operating costs. We are dedicated to reducing our environmental footprint from offshore operations and choose to collaborate with shipowners who can support this effort,” said Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

The Island Ocean will be equipped with 2 Schilling HD x WROV systems for 3,000 meters water depth from DeepOcean’s fleet, together with DeepOcean’s dedicated infrastructure.

