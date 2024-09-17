Tuesday, September 17, 2024
 
DeepOcean Hires CRP Subsea to Protect Cables at German Offshore Wind Cluster

(Credit: DeepOcean)

CRP Subsea, an AIS company, has secured a multi-million-dollar contract from ocean services supplier DeepOcean for the supply of cable protection systems for RWE’s Nordseecluster A offshore wind project in the German North Sea.

Under the agreement, CRP Subsea will deliver 96 NjordGuard cable protection systems (CPS) to protect the inter array cables on the project’s wind turbines, protecting them from over-bending, abrasion and fatigue during installation and their subsequent service life.

The NjordGuard CPS will be engineered to meet the specific installation requirements for both monopile and J-tube interfaces.

The CPS systems will be manufactured at CRP Subsea’s purpose-built manufacturing facility in the North West of England.

Project engineering works will begin immediately, with delivery scheduled for 2026, CRP Subsea said.

To remind,  DeepOcean was hired by RWE for trenching, transport and installation of all inter-array cables with adjacent services for the offshore wind turbines of Nordseecluster A project back in July 2024.

“This contract reinforces our commitment to advancing the renewable energy sector and highlights our role in supporting the development of sustainable energy infrastructure. It also strengthens our ongoing partnership with DeepOcean and complements our involvement in other key projects across Germany,” said Andy Smith, Head of Sales at CRP Subsea.

The Nordseecluster offshore wind project will be constructed in two phases. The first, Nordseecluster A, has a capacity of 660 MW and is scheduled to begin construction at sea in 2025, with all turbines expected to be grid-connected by early 2027.

The second phase, Nordseecluster B, will add 900 MW, with commercial operation anticipated in early 2029.

Enhancing the Rivers of Chesapeake Bay: How Comprehensive Surveys Deliver Holistic Benefits
