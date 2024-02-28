Wednesday, February 28, 2024
 
DeepOcean Gets Pipelines Inspection Job in North Sea

Superior Survey ROV for subsea survey work (Credit: Siv Marit Hynne Lea)

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been awarded a contract by Equinor to deliver inspection and survey work on the operator’s pipelines in the North Sea.

DeepOcean’s scope of work includes pipeline inspections, seabed mapping, and ad-hoc pipeline survey and light construction work. The agreement, whose value was not disclosed, is valid for 2024.

In addition to its extensive infield pipeline networks, Equinor also has operational responsibility for the world's most extensive subsea pipeline system for transportation of gas.

The latest contract is an additional award under DeepOcean’s frame agreement with Equinor for the provision of offshore survey services.

“Equinor is the largest operator on the NCS and Europe’s leading energy provider through both oil and gas and renewable energy assets. We are proud to continue to support Equinor with subsea services in the North Sea. We will utilise the vessel Edda Flora with our Superior Survey ROV to perform the survey work,” said Trond Hagland, Commercial Manager - Survey & Inspection at DeepOcean.

The Superior Survey ROV is equipped with the latest navigation and sensor system technologies.

Seamless integration with the ROV control system ensures stable and precise ROV flying capabilities, which translates to cost-effective, high-quality inspection and survey deliveries.

DeepOcean will manage the contract delivery out of its headquarters in Haugesund, Norway, supported by the company’s operation in Aberdeen, UK.

