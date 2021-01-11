 
New Wave Media

January 11, 2021

DLM Delivers Monitoring Systems for Offshore Wind Farm Cables

Credit: Subsea Innovation’s Dynamic Bend Stiffener (DBS) is a retrofit assembly that is installed onto turbine cables of an offshore wind farm. - Credit: Dynamic Load Monitoring

Credit: Subsea Innovation’s Dynamic Bend Stiffener (DBS) is a retrofit assembly that is installed onto turbine cables of an offshore wind farm. - Credit: Dynamic Load Monitoring

UK-based Dynamic Load Monitoring (DLM), said Monday it has built two bespoke monitoring systems that have been installed by dive teams on subsea bend stiffeners at an offshore wind farm.

The equipment has been commissioned, with the first round of data due to be collected in March 2021.
The company, based in Southampton, said the products were delivered to Darlington, UK-based Subsea Innovation, a manufacturer of subsea equipment, which was challenged by the end-user to provide a system to prevent array cables— which connect the site’s turbines together—from breaking. DLM did not say who the end client was.

Subsea Innovation’s Dynamic Bend Stiffener (DBS) is a retrofit assembly that is installed onto turbine cables of an offshore wind farm, which are subject to tidal loads that have been causing the power cables to prematurely fail or reduce inefficiency.

Subsea asked DLM to devise a method to monitor forces on the cables and the movement they experience over time; log the data over the course of a year; and make it periodically accessible. 

The system comprises three dual-axis shear pin load cells, two accelerometers, and a programmable logic controller (PLC). The shear pin load cells are dual-axis shear pins that measure forces across two planes in the positive and negative directions. The working load limit (WLL) of each plane is 50kN, in both the positive and negative direction.

Mike Brend, project manager at Subsea Innovation, said: “The DBSs connect directly to the turbine bell mouth and encapsulate the cable at the J-Tube exit, and restrain the cable at the point of failure. The cables are exposed to undesirable bending without a DBS and beyond the expected MBR [minimum bending radius], hence the solution is required to combat such occurrences.”
The system comprises three dual-axis shear pin load cells, two accelerometers, and a programmable logic controller (PLC). - Dynamic Load Monitoring 

Martin Halford, managing director at DLM, said: “We do regularly put systems together like this for projects, incorporating load cells with other instrumentation and sensors; we probably do two or three projects a year of this kind, but the functionality and use is always different. In this case, we reviewed what off-the-shelf instrumentation and sensors were available, but in the end opted for our recently designed DL-3.0 data-logger, and integrated it into bespoke subsea enclosures.”

There are eight DL-3.0 data loggers per system (two for each load pin and two for the accelerometers). The logged data is collated and logged again as a package in a PLC enclosure mounted further up on the turbine platform. From this enclosure, there is an ethernet port on the side that enables a user to plug in a PC to download the data periodically when the platform is accessed. Each system also includes a stainless steel subsea junction box.

Halford said: “The development of the new data logger came at the right time as it just so happened that it met both the angular measurement requirements of the system, but also logged this data along with load data. To collate all the information and make it accessible, we decided to use a Siemens [ET200SP] PLC as we have extensive experience using controllers with other offshore projects, noting their reliability and robustness.”
 

Related News

Rever Polaris - Credit: Rever Offshore

Boskalis Buys Rever Offshore's Subsea Services Business

Dutch marine contractor Boskalis on Monday acquired all the shares of Rever Offshore’s subsea services business.Rever, formerly…

Baker Hughes Flexible Pipe: Reinventing the Familiar for Subsea Production

In 2017, the Brazil National Petroleum Agency (ANP) issued a failure mode alert: stress corrosion cracking (SCC-CO2) triggered…

Kovalenko I - AdobeStock

Elbit Systems to Buy Sparton for $380 Million

Israel-based international defense electronics company Elbit Systems has signed an agreement to buy maritime defense contractor…

© Sascha / Adobe Stock

Climate Change is Flooding the Arctic with Light – and New Species

At just over 14 million square kilometers, the Arctic Ocean is the smallest and shallowest of the world’s oceans. It is also the coldest.

Illustration - alexyz3d

IKM Works on Pipeline, Umbilicals Concept for Equinor's Barents Sea Oil Discovery

IKM Ocean Design has won a contract with Equinor for a pipeline engineering concept study for the Wisting oil field in the Barents Sea.Wisting…

Credit: Enhanced Drilling

Enhanced Drilling Tech for Vår Energi's Ops Offshore Norway

Norwegian oil and gas company Vår Energi has signed a framework agreement with drilling equipment firm Enhanced Drilling.Under the agreement…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

ASI Group Ltd.

ASI Group Ltd.(ASI), founded in 1987 as Aquatic Sciences Inc., is a full-service engineering and marine technology company comprised of two groups; ASI Marine, which offers a full range of underwater inspection, mapping and light construction services, and ASI Water which has extensive experience in design…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news