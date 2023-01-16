Monday, January 16, 2023
 
UTEC Demos Gavia AUV in Australia

Late last year UTEC, a Geo-services brand in Acteon’s Data and Robotics division, hosted a live Gavia AUV demonstration at the Bhagwan Marine facility in Henderson, Western Australia, where it was was carrying out a two-week training course for field technicians. According to UTEC, the demo was a success and highlighted the high-resolution data from low logistic equipment that offers flexibility while carrying out trenching and pipeline surveys without the need for specialist and dedicated support vessels.

A second event the following day was delivered to a different group of clients in Perth CBD, and included presentations covering UTEC’s AUV solution.

Having received three complete GAVIA systems in Perth a couple of months earlier, we delivered an intensive two-week training course for our local team which included a week of onshore classroom training and familiarization followed by a week of in water practical training.

"The second week culminated in a live demo for interested clients where we launched the AUV using our custom-designed launch and recovery system (LARS) and sent the vehicle on a 30-minute mission," said Paul Barry, Country Manager - Australia, UTEC. "The team demonstrated how we can monitor and track the vehicle's progress and status throughout the mission and ended with the recovery of the vehicles using the LARS.”

The Gavia AUV showcased is designed to deliver cost savings and versatility, operating in water depths from 1m to 200m, capable of reconnaissance surveys, route surveys for cable and pipeline pre-engineering, debris surveys, site surveys, pipeline/platform inspection surveys and scour surveys.


