 
New Wave Media

July 2, 2024

Oceaneering Lines Up Vessel Services Work in the Gulf of Mexico

(File photo: Oceaneering)

(File photo: Oceaneering)

Oceaneering International announced its Offshore Projects Group (OPG) segment has been awarded multiple contractual agreements for vessel services with global energy companies, covering operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

The scope of work under the first contract includes a mix of basic and heavy inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) services, including vessel-based inspections, maintenance of smaller equipment, and replacement of jumpers. The contract also encompasses intervention services and installation work, which are currently scheduled for the second half of 2024. It covers an initial 60-day work commitment.

The second contract’s scope of work primarily involves basic and heavy IMR services and installation tasks. It covers an initial 120-day commitment. Both contracts provide for additional work beyond the original commitments.

Additionally, Oceaneering has secured two separate pricing agreements covering installation, IMR, and intervention work. Both contracts also include new technologies from OPG’s integrated, customizable IMR (IMRGE) service, such as photogrammetry and advanced subsea visual metrology.

Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering, said, “Our vessel bookings have increased year over year, affirming the growing demand for our services. These four contracts are foundational to improving our fleet utilization, particularly for our mid-size and larger vessels with 165-ton and 250-ton cranes, respectively.”

Related News

(Photo: Geo Plus)

N-Sea Acquires Geo Plus

The Netherlands-based subsea services company N-Sea announced it has finalized a deal to acquire Geo Plus based in Groningen…

(Source: TGS)

TGS Set for Offshore Wind Measurement Campaign in Morro Bay Off California

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has announced a new campaign for offshore wind and metocean measurement located in Morro Bay, off the U.S.

Illustration (Credit: Oceaneering)

Oceaneering Scores $50M Umbilical Contract for Gulf of Mexico Project

U.S.-based subsea services and technology firm Oceaneering International has secured a contract to supply an electro-hydraulic…

Photo of muddy mixed sediment in Halls Bay, Newfoundland in 1990. (Natural Resources Canada)

New Research Sheds Lights on the Huge Carbon Store in Canada’s Seabed

Protecting and effectively managing oceans and seabeds are crucial in the fight against climate change.Oceans have absorbed…

Navicula Star (Credit: FreeStar Subsea Services)

Dutch Subsea Services Newcomer Acquires First Vessel

FreeStar Subsea Services, a Netherlands-based company established by the merger of Vriezoo ROV Services and Mark Offshore…

(Credit: Reach Subsea)

Reach Subsea Secures $47.6M in New Contracts Backlog

Norwegian subsea services firm Reach Subsea has strengthened its order backlog with $47.6 million worth of new contacts.Reach…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne RD Instruments Measure Ocean Waves from a Subsurface Mooring in Deep Water
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news