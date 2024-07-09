MDL Opens Paris Office

Maritime Developments Ltd (MDL) has expanded its European footprint with the opening of a new office, in Paris.

Heading the new office is El Hadji Gano, who joined the company as Key Account Manager - Europe. El Hadji brings with him over 16 years of experience in winch and lifting solutions, with a proven track record of managing key client relationships and driving business growth in the offshore sector.

Andrew Blaquiere, Managing Director, said, “This expansion into one of Europe’s major maritime hubs, combined with our second King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade this year, underscores our dedication to excellence in supporting clients worldwide in solving their project challenges.

“By establishing a presence in Paris, we enhance our ability to support both traditional and renewable energy markets – the latter reflected in another recent recognition, our Fit for Offshore Renewables status.”