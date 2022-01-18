Wednesday, January 19, 2022
 
New Wave Media

January 18, 2022

Denmark’s Energy Islands: Fugro Wins Cable Route Survey Deal

Credit: Fugro

Credit: Fugro

Dutch offshore survey specialist Fugro has won a contract with Danish grid operator Energinet in relation to the Energy Island that will be built in the Danish North Sea to serve as an offshore power plant distributing up to 10 GW of offshore wind to Denmark and other neighboring markets. 

Under the contract, Fugro will perform a combination of conduct geophysical, geotechnical, and laboratory testing services to provide insight into the ground engineering challenges along the cable route from the Danish landfalls to the future artificial island location.

Fugro’s survey vessels will mobilize to site in March 2022 to begin the geophysical and geotechnical surveys. This will include remotely operated vehicle (ROV) inspections and shallow geotechnical investigations using Fugro’s Blue Snake geotechnical system. 

The Blue Snake integrates cone penetration testing (CPT) and sampling technology to enable data to be captured in a single pass with testing completed consecutively at fixed distances along the cable route. The system integrates a high-performance vibrocorer and 10 ton CPT into a single frame with a customized launch and recovery system – minimizing manual handling and improving workability in difficult weather conditions. This innovative technology optimizes data correlation, improving design and engineering for future cable installation works, Fugro said.Illustration: Danish Energy Agency

"Energinet is looking forward to take another important step with the Cable Route Survey to the North Sea Energy Island together with the experienced team from Fugro,” said Søren Stricker Mathiasen Contract Manager for Energinet’s work on the future energy islands in Danish waters.

Mathijs Hogerwerf, Commercial Manager at Fugro said: “Energinet will benefit from our integrated services by enhanced safety and improved project efficiency. Our vessels, equipment, planning, and execution methods meet the needs of such a complex assignment and will also help us manage difficult metocean conditions.”

Sven Plasman, Fugro’s Principal Commercial Manager added:  “With our team of expert geoconsultants and the latest innovative technology, such as Fugro Blue Snake, we’re able to provide clients with the best possible Geo-data to support the attainment of their sustainability goals.”

This Energy Island contract follows on from two geotechnical site investigation contracts as well as a marine site characterization contract awarded to Fugro earlier this year. Fugro is also supporting Energinet with wind-resource mapping after installing and operating wind lidar buoys in both the Baltic Sea and North Sea.

