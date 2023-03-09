Thursday, March 9, 2023
 
New Wave Media

March 9, 2023

Denmark Investigates Yacht Linked to Nord Stream Blasts

A harbor in Christiansö (© konradkerker / Adobe Stock)

A harbor in Christiansö (© konradkerker / Adobe Stock)

Danish police have searched for a yacht on a tiny Baltic Sea island near the Nord Stream pipeline blast sites, the local administrator said on Thursday.

German authorities confirmed on Wednesday they had raided a ship in January that may have been used to transport explosives used to blow up the pipelines.

"The police was searching for a specific boat that had moored here in September," Soren Thiim Andersen, the highest authority on the island of Christiansö, told Reuters.

The Sept. 26 explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines, constructed to supply Russian natural gas to Europe, have become a flashpoint between the West and Russia after last year's Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Authorities in Sweden, Germany and Denmark, who are currently investigating the blasts, say the explosions were deliberate but have not said who might be responsible.

However, this week media reports in the United States and Germany suggested a pro-Ukrainian group could be responsible.

Germany's ARD broadcaster and Zeit newspaper reported that German authorities were able to identify a boat used for the sabotage operation.

The operation to place explosives on the seabed was carried out by six people, who sailed from Rostock on Sept. 6 and was later located on the Danish island of Christiansö, according to the reports.

Danish police in January searched for information about boats that had docked on Christiansö on Sept. 16-18, interviewing local residents, collecting footage from the harbour, and collected information from the harbour ticket machine, Andersen said.

Danish police declined to comment.

Christiansö is part of a small archipelago about 18 km northeast of the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm. The archipelago with just 98 inhabitants is a former naval fortress but remains under administration of the Danish defense ministry.


(Reuters - Additional reporting by Johannes Birkebaek; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

Related News

©Østensjø Rederi

JF Subtech Charters Edda Savanah Vessel for IRM Services in North and Irish Seas

Marine services provider James Fisher Subtech (JF Subtech),  part of James Fisher and Sons plc, has signed a charter agreement…

How Will the Fukushima Water Release Impact the Pacific Ocean?

Japanese authorities are preparing to release treated radioactive wastewater into the Pacific Ocean, nearly 12 years after…

©twixter/AdobeStock

Prysmian Bags €1.8B Order to Connect Dutch Offshore Wind Farms

Energy and telecom cable firm Prysmian Group has secured contracts worth approximately €1.8 billion (currently around $1.9…

Image courtesy Exail

DriX USV Takes Part in Middle East Naval Exercise

Following the success of the Digital Horizon 22 Unmanned & Artificial Intelligence Exercise organized by the U.S. Navy in Bahrain…

(Photo: Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

Rare Footage of Titanic Wreckage Released

Rare video footage showing the Titanic ocean liner on the floor of the Atlantic is being released on Wednesday, decades after…

© Deyan / Adobe Stock

Canada Says 'Rigorous' Regulations Needed for Subsea Mining

The Canadian government said on Thursday it would not allow mining in its domestic ocean seabeds without a "rigorous regulatory structure" and that th

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Director/Mariner Credentialing

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news