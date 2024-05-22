 
New Wave Media

May 22, 2024

RWE Deploys Artificial Reefs at Offshore Wind Farm in the Baltic Sea

Installation of the reef cubes at Kårehamn offshore wind farm (Credit: RWE)

Installation of the reef cubes at Kårehamn offshore wind farm (Credit: RWE)

RWE has installed artificial reefs at its Kårehamn wind farm, off the Swedish coast, to assess marine life settlements as part of a pilot study on biodiversity at offshore wind farms.

In partnership with Linnaeus University and cable service provider Baltic Offshore Kalmar, RWE is conducting a pilot study which has just entered practical phase with the installation of 180 carbon neutral, plastic-free reef cubes.

The reef cubes were designed and manufactured by ARC Marine, a leading supplier of nature inclusive solutions.

The cubes, which vary from 15x15 cm to 75x75 cm in size, have been installed at the 48 MW Kårehamn offshore wind farm, which features 16 turbines located 7 km off the Swedish coast.

The objective of the study is to assess how artificial structures at offshore wind farms can promote biodiversity and support ecosystem services, such as habitat provision, nutrient cycling and water quality, hence contributing to the restoration and preservation of the Baltic Sea.

The study started in 2023 with the collection of information for the baseline scenario. This included a survey of the underwater area including sampling from the seabed and eDNA sampling to assess the ecosystem and to identify the species in the region, such as mussels, vegetation and fish.

By understanding the biodiversity, the team could predict the possible impacts of the subsequent project phases more effectively and plan accordingly.

The rationale for selecting this location is the previously observed development of species on the foundations of the wind turbines. The intention is to create artificial reefs for habitats and species to grow and hide in, with a special focus on macroalgae, blue mussels and various species of fish.

In the colonisation phase from 2024 to 2026 the submerged cubes and the surrounding ecosystem will be examined. This will provide valuable data and learnings for the sustainable design of future offshore wind projects.

“As a global leading offshore player, we are responsible for operating wind farms in harmony with nature. To deliver green electricity, we invest billions of euros annually in wind power. We are committed to expanding our portfolio in an environmentally friendly way. With this in mind, we have set ourselves ambitious sustainability targets.

“This study is a significant step forward. Assessing how our activities may help to promote biodiversity will enable us to take the long-term sustainability of offshore wind farms to the next level,” said Sven Utermöhlen, CEO RWE Offshore Wind.

Related News

(Credit: Rovco)

Rovco Secures Survey Work on UK’s 1.5GW Outer Dowsing Offshore Wind Farm

Rovco, a UK-based subsea robotics and survey firm, has been selected by TotalEnergies, Corio Generation, and Gulf Energy…

Sapura Ônix on its way to Atlanta Field (Credit: Enauta)

Sapura Ônix Heads to Atlanta Field to Install Subsea Equipment

The specialized vessel Sapura Ônix is on its way to Atlanta Field in Santos Basin, offshore Brazil, where it will carry out…

(Credit: SubseaPartner)

SubseaPartner Lands Diving Job at Vår Energi’s Fields Offshore Norway

Norwegian diving contractor SubseaPartner has secured offshore work at the Goliat and Balder fields on the Norwegian Continental…

(Credit: Rovco)

Over 150 Specialist Subsea Jobs Up for Grabs at Rovco and Vaarst

UK-based tech-powered offshore wind solutions provider Rovco and its robotic spin-off company Vaarst have unveiled plans…

(Credit: TenneT)

Hollandse Kust West Beta Export Cables to Come Ashore Next Week

The first export cable for the Hollandse Kust West Beta offshore wind farm will come ashore next week as the work progresses…

(Credit: Green Rebel)

TGS Launches Multi-Client Wind and Metocean Surveys Off Germany

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has started its latest multi-client wind measurement campaign using two LiDAR buoys offshore Germany…

Featured Companies

Hydro-Tech Marine Technology

Focus on acoustic sounding technology, Hydro-Tech had developed different products widly appied in underwater exploration industry. Nowadays Hydro-Tech owns completely independent and controllable core technologies in Hydrographic surveying and still commits to constant iterative innovation.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news