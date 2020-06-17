Devlin Joins RJE Oceanbotics

RJE Oceanbotics announced that Shawn Devlin has joined the team. Devlin is a proven Sales Manager with more than six years of experience at a leading ROV manufacturer. He also has years of consulting experience working with ROV professionals around the world in challenging environments.

Search & Rescue algorithm identify hidden “traps” in ocean waters, helping to more quickly identify regions where objects…

In the May 2020 edition Marine Technology Reporter explored business and tech trends in the defense sector in our “Defense…

The National Oceanography Centre (NOC) appointed Huw Gullick as Managing Director of NOC Innovations and Associate Director…

The first major U.S. offshore wind farm, planned for the Massachusetts coast, reached a key permitting milestone on Tuesday…

In today’s energy industry, things are moving fast. The upheaval brought about by COVID-19 and exacerbated by the Russia…

Offshore wind currently represents just a small piece of the world’s energy supply. But that’s changing faster than ever…

Featured Companies

VideoRay VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc. Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.