June 17, 2020

Devlin Joins RJE Oceanbotics

RJE Oceanbotics announced that Shawn Devlin has joined the team. Devlin is a proven Sales Manager with more than six years of experience at a leading ROV manufacturer. He also has years of consulting experience working with ROV professionals around the world in challenging environments.

