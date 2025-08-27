Digital Edge Subsea: Photogrammetry Export Application

In response to a customer request, the Digital Edge Subsea software team worked to develop a solution for exporting image frames from the Edge DVR with a UTC timestamp and associated data, ready to be imported in to third party photogrammetry software.

The application can be applied to data already recorded and saved or to live video whilst it’s being recorded, without any impact on live recording performance.

The photogrammetry export application provides another advantage for Digital Edge Subsea customers and additional functionality of the versatile Edge DVR products.

To find out more contact the team via [email protected] or via our online support centre.