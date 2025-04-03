 
New Wave Media

April 3, 2025

NUWC Division Newport Presents Awards to Students in RI Science and Engineering Fair

U.S. Navy Reservist Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Quinn (center) presents NUWC Innovation Awards to the winners of the R.I. State Science and Engineering Fair. Credit: U.S. Navy/Kevin Quinn

U.S. Navy Reservist Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Quinn (center) presents NUWC Innovation Awards to the winners of the R.I. State Science and Engineering Fair. Credit: U.S. Navy/Kevin Quinn

On March 19, U.S. Navy Reservist Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Quinn, an engineer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, presented Office of Naval Research (ONR) and Division Newport Innovation Awards to the selected winners of the R.I. State Science and Engineering Fair held on March 15 at the Community College of Rhode Island’s Knight Campus in Warwick.

Members of the Division Newport workforce also participated in the fair in which more than 200 high school and middle school students from across the state presented their respective projects before a panel of judges. Division Newport Sensors and Sonar Systems Department employees Dr. Lynn Antonelli, Dr. Kristina Kamensky, Joseph Muhitch, Carl White, and Dexter Hoag, of the USW Platforms and Payload Integration Department, served as special awards judges for the U.S. Navy, reviewing all the science projects and selecting the winners on behalf of the warfare center and ONR.

Quinn presented the NUWC Innovation Awards in both the Senior Division (four awards) and Junior Division (four awards), and ONR Science Awards in the Senior Division (three awards) and Junior Division (three awards).

The following are the special award winners:

NUWC Innovation Awards

Junior Division

  • Michael Orsini, St. Augustine School, a middle school in Providence, “The Eggcellent Experiment”
  • Tobey Kim, Barrington Middle School, “Laser-Focused Sweetness: Measuring Sugar Levels with Precision Light”
  • Annina Bassig, Immaculate Conception Catholic Regional School, a middle school in Cranston, “Which Water Temperature is Best to Ingest for the Most Accurate Vocals During Performance?”
  • Anthony Elkhoury, St. Philomena School of the Sacred Heart, Portsmouth, “Predicting Future Water Quality”

Senior Division

  • Jimin Shon, Portsmouth Abbey School, “B-Cyclodextrin reduces the cognitive and survival impacts of Imidacloprid exposure in honeybees (Apis Mellifera)”
  • Devin Silversmith, South Kingstown High School, “Evaluating the Influence of Weather Conditions on the Call Behavior of Nocturnally Migrating Birds”
  • Genaveve Higham, South Kingstown High School, “Effects of CBD and nepeta cataria on microglia brain defense cells”
  • Owen Monaghan, East Greenwich High School, “Displaying Fossils Found Across the United States Through a Website Database”

ONR Naval Science Awards

Junior Division

  • Amina Bayo, Islamic School of Rhode Island, West Warwick, “Acid Attack!”
  • Rania Akrasi, Islamic School of Rhode Island,” Testing Microplastic in Urban and Suburban Waters in R.I.”
  • Tiago Sousa-Mederios, St. Augustine School, “Magnets and Temperature”

Senior Division

  • Katherine Yang, Barrington High School, “Inhibition of HDAC11 attenuates renal fibrosis through blocking parietal epithelial-mesenchymal transition”
  • Jason Lu, Barrington High School, “Ideal concentration of POP C and EPA in rHDL for Lowering Inflammation”
  • Danu Kim, Bishop Hendricken High School, Warwick, “Project Athena”

Related News

Teledyne Marine announced the launch of the SeaBat T51-S multibeam echosounder, the latest advancement in the SeaBat T-series. Credit: Teledyne

Teledyne Marine Launches SeaBat T51-S Multibeam

Teledyne Marine announced the launch of the SeaBat T51-S multibeam echosounder, the latest advancement in the SeaBat T-series.

ASL Environmental Sciences Inc. announces the successful completion of an initial multi-week study to measure tidal currents in collaboration with the Nunatsiavut Government and Oceans North. Credit: ASL Environmental Sciences Inc.

ASL Environmental: Tidal Currents Study Underway in Newfoundland and Labrador

ASL Environmental Sciences Inc. announces the successful completion of an initial multi-week study to measure tidal currents…

© Velizar Gordeev / Adobe Stock

White House Could Bypass UN on Deep-Sea Mining

The White House is weighing an executive order that would fast-track permitting for deep-sea mining in international waters…

Source: NSIDC

Arctic Sea Ice Hits Record Low Maximum Extent for the Year

Arctic sea ice has likely reached its maximum extent for the year, at 14.33 million square kilometers (5.53 million square miles) on March 22…

Source: Kobe University © IWATA Takashi

Internet of Animals Could Help Track Human Impact

Sensors attached to animals could gather valuable data to track and mitigate the effects of human activity on marine life…

OSIL have announced the launch of their range of “Beach Buoys” for environmental water quality monitoring. Credit: OSIL

OSIL Launches "Beach Buoys" for Water Quality Monitoring

Ocean Scientific Instruments Limited (OSIL) have announced the launch of their range of “Beach Buoys” for environmental water…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

People, Companies & Products News
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news