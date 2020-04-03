Douthwaite Joins SEAMOR Marine

Remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) firm SEAMOR Marine announced it has hired Simon Douthwaite as its new Sales & Marketing Manager. A scuba instructor and deep technical diver, Douthwaite brings sales and marketing expertise from a career in finance that spans four continents.

Douthwaite has worked for major companies such as HSBC in Hong Kong and Investec in London where he sold investment services in the futures, commodities and stock markets to a broad range of institutional and retail customers. Simon has lived and worked in Asia, Europe, Africa and North America.