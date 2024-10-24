Eastern Shipbuilding Group Launches Second 'Coastline Initiative'

Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) has kicked off its second annual Coastline Initiative, a creative competition inviting local students to design innovative artificial reefs aimed at restoring coastal ecosystems. This initiative, in collaboration with the Bay County Artificial Reef Association (BCARA) and the University of Florida IFAS Extension, emphasizes environmental preservation while enhancing students’ welding and engineering skills.

“Our Coastline Initiative is more than just a competition—it’s an opportunity for students to apply their engineering and welding skills to a real-world project that positively impacts our environment,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. “We are proud to partner with BCARA and the University of Florida to foster educational growth while contributing to the restoration of our coastal waters.”

The competition encourages creativity and underscores the significant role artificial reefs play in ecosystem rehabilitation. Participants will gain practical experience in welding and marine engineering, learning how their expertise can support sustainable community development. Each reef design will consider local environmental factors, ensuring a meaningful and lasting impact on marine habitats.

First launched in Fall 2022, the Coastline Initiative reflects ESG’s dedication to community engagement, workforce development, and environmental stewardship. Students from local welding and engineering programs are invited to take part in this year’s challenge. Teams will create inventive artificial reef designs, with the winning projects set to be constructed and deployed in the waters of Bay and Gulf Counties, contributing to marine habitat restoration and boosting local fisheries.

ESG said last year’s initiative saw tremendous success, with students from Wakulla High School, Wewahitchka High School, Port St. Joe High School, Haney Technical College, Chipola College, and Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka High Schools collaborating on a joint project. Four reefs were constructed and deployed in Spring 2023 at Bay County’s LAARS B permitted area, where they are now thriving and supporting diverse marine life:

•Haney Technical Reef 29° 55.527' N 85° 59.510' W

•Chipola College Reef 29° 49.536' N 85° 59.296' W

•Wewa/PSJ High School Reef 29° 45.132' N 85° 58.297' W

•Wakulla High School Reef 29° 41.551' N 85° 58.913' W

ESG, which donates materials to area schools participating in the project, said area businesses are invited to sponsor a school project.