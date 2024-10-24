Thursday, October 24, 2024
 
New Wave Media

October 24, 2024

Eastern Shipbuilding Group Launches Second 'Coastline Initiative'

(Photo: UF IFAS Extension Bay County)

(Photo: UF IFAS Extension Bay County)

Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) has kicked off its second annual Coastline Initiative, a creative competition inviting local students to design innovative artificial reefs aimed at restoring coastal ecosystems. This initiative, in collaboration with the Bay County Artificial Reef Association (BCARA) and the University of Florida IFAS Extension, emphasizes environmental preservation while enhancing students’ welding and engineering skills.

“Our Coastline Initiative is more than just a competition—it’s an opportunity for students to apply their engineering and welding skills to a real-world project that positively impacts our environment,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. “We are proud to partner with BCARA and the University of Florida to foster educational growth while contributing to the restoration of our coastal waters.”

The competition encourages creativity and underscores the significant role artificial reefs play in ecosystem rehabilitation. Participants will gain practical experience in welding and marine engineering, learning how their expertise can support sustainable community development. Each reef design will consider local environmental factors, ensuring a meaningful and lasting impact on marine habitats.

First launched in Fall 2022, the Coastline Initiative reflects ESG’s dedication to community engagement, workforce development, and environmental stewardship. Students from local welding and engineering programs are invited to take part in this year’s challenge. Teams will create inventive artificial reef designs, with the winning projects set to be constructed and deployed in the waters of Bay and Gulf Counties, contributing to marine habitat restoration and boosting local fisheries.

ESG said last year’s initiative saw tremendous success, with students from Wakulla High School, Wewahitchka High School, Port St. Joe High School, Haney Technical College, Chipola College, and Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka High Schools collaborating on a joint project. Four reefs were constructed and deployed in Spring 2023 at Bay County’s LAARS B permitted area, where they are now thriving and supporting diverse marine life:

•Haney Technical Reef                  29° 55.527' N                   85° 59.510' W
•Chipola College Reef                   29° 49.536' N                   85° 59.296' W
•Wewa/PSJ High School Reef     29° 45.132' N                   85° 58.297' W
•Wakulla High School Reef          29° 41.551' N                   85° 58.913' W

ESG, which donates materials to area schools participating in the project, said area businesses are invited to sponsor a school project.

Related News

AROV2 installing Swift Anchor (Credit: Schottel/Sandra Muequin)

Schottel’s Swift Anchor Tech Could Cut Floating Wind LCoE for 12%, Study Finds

Schottel Marine Technologies has released a report highlighting the potential of its Swift Anchor technology, which found…

SW Tasman (Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Lands OBN Survey Job for TotalEnergies off Angola

Marine seismic acquisition firm Shearwater Geoservices has secured a contract from TotalEnergies for an Ocean Bottom Node…

(Credit: Mocean Energy)

Mocean Energy and Proserv Team Up for Low-Carbon Solutions for Subsea Ops

Scottish ocean energy company Mocean Energy and global controls technology specialists Proserv have signed a working partnership…

Image Courtesy Genoa Design International

Ship Design & Construction: Laurie Balan, COO, Genoa Design

Genoa Design International has been providing production design and 3D modeling services to shipbuilding and offshore industries…

Imagenex, with the DT360xi, a 360 degree multi beam profiler designed for large pipe and tunnel surveys. Photo Celia Konowe

Oceans 2024: A Subsea Technology Showcase

The 2024 Oceans Conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia provided a unique glance into the newest innovations in the maritime sector.

(Photo: MINDEF Singapore)

Singapore Boosts Undersea Might with Two New Submarines

Singapore commissioned two new advanced submarines on Tuesday, vessels its navy says are meant to protect sea lines of communication…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Clearing Data Processing Bottlenecks
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news