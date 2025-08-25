 
August 25, 2025

PXGEO Nets First Seismic Survey off Malaysia

(Credit: PXGEO)

Marine geophysical services company PXGEO has secured its first contract in Malaysia to deliver offshore seismic data acquisition services under a two-year agreement.

The contract includes a minimum commitment of 365 days of acquisition activity over the contract term utilizing the PXGEO 2 seismic vessel which will mobilize in August.

The campaign will play a key role in supporting Malaysia’s drive to unlock new hydrocarbon resources and accelerate upstream exploration aligning with the Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM) aspiration.

The contract highlights PXGEO’s growing portfolio of E&P organizations around the world. It also reflects the company’s proven track record in advancing exploration efforts and supporting strategies to boost production and ensure long-term energy resilience.

Around 50 multi-disciplined PXGEO personnel will support the scope, delivering multiple surveys using 2D and 3D towed streamer technology, with the flexibility to incorporate ocean bottom node solutions if required.

“Winning work in a new geography with a new client is an exciting development for our business. We’re proud to play a role in Malaysia’s latest exploration campaign, where reliable high-quality seismic data is essential for guiding drilling and development decisions.

“This operator’s continued investment in international expertise reflects its commitment to driving upstream efficiency and unlocking new resource potential,” said Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jnr, CEO and Executive Chairman of PXGEO.

