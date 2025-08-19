Van Oord Awarded Land Reclamation Project in Dubai

Van Oord has secured a contract for the land reclamation of Naïa Island Dubai, a new development located just off Jumeirah’s coastline. The project marks another milestone in Van Oord’s long-standing presence in the region, following its role in the development of projects such as Dubai Harbor, the World Islands and Palm Jumeirah.

Naïa Island Dubai, a landmark project by Shamal Holding, will span approximately 13 hectares and feature 6 kilometers of pristine beaches. Designed to reflect the natural beauty of an untouched island, the project places strong emphasis on preserving the existing beach environment with open green spaces and coastal terrain.

Building on their experience with coastal development projects in Dubai, Van Oord will leverage its expertise to reclaim over 28 million cubic meters of sand and place approximately 4.3 million tons of rock. In addition, Van Oord will install key marine infrastructure, including quay walls and culverts, with a strong emphasis on nature-based enhancements. The project will also include the reorientation of existing beaches and the strategic relocation of current rock groynes, optimizing both coastal protection and the guest experience.

To accelerate soil compaction and prepare the site for construction more efficiently, Van Oord will implement advanced ground improvement techniques. A fleet of dredging vessels, including trailing suction hopper dredgers, marine rock installation vessels, and other specialized equipment, will be deployed throughout the project. Completion is scheduled for the first half of 2027.