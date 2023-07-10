 
New Wave Media

July 10, 2023

Elcome, Miros Ink Distribution Deal

From left to right: Marius Five Aarset, Chief Executive Officer, Miros; Jonas Røstad, Chief Commercial Officer, Miros; Prasanth Gopalakrishnan, General Manager, Commercial Sales, Elcome; Manu Pillai, Manager, Automation, Elcome. Image courtesy Elcome/Miros

From left to right: Marius Five Aarset, Chief Executive Officer, Miros; Jonas Røstad, Chief Commercial Officer, Miros; Prasanth Gopalakrishnan, General Manager, Commercial Sales, Elcome; Manu Pillai, Manager, Automation, Elcome. Image courtesy Elcome/Miros

Elcome International LLC signed an exclusive sales and service agreement with Miros AS, the Norway-headquartered wave, current and oil spill monitoring specialist.

The partnership expands the distribution of Miros’ comprehensive range of sea state sensor and measurement solutions to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, namely UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar.

Miros’ portfolio of sea state measurement solutions provides accurate, real-time data for weather-sensitive operations at sea, as well as offering input to asset integrity systems and coastal monitoring. Its dry-mounted, radar-based sensors provide maritime and offshore operatives reliably with the sea state data they need to make informed decisions to improve fuel consumption, reduce carbon emissions, and mitigate any safety risks.

As part of the agreement, Elcome will not only partner with Miros but also provide distribution and installation services for its full product portfolio, which includes the company's industry leading oil spill detection (OSD) system. Elcome will be certified to commission and perform service and support on all Miros' products.
 
“With more than 250 Miros OSD systems delivered to oil companies, ship owners and coastal agencies around the world, Miros has established itself as a global leader in the provision of tools supporting oil spill response and surveillance operations,” said said Elcome International Managing Director Jimmy Grewal..
 
The Miros OSD system has a unique ability to evaluate multiple indicators concurrently, only triggering alarms when the “right” combination is identified. These indicators encompass wave height and behaviour, surface characteristics, and drift, which are gathered and assessed using one or more marine X-band radars, AIS receiver, wind sensor, gyro compass, as well as infrared and daylight cameras.
 
Following data processing, Miros OSD transmits the appropriate signal to the user interface, which can display up to 24 hours of oil spill history and trajectory.


  • Watch Jonas Rostad, Chief Commercial Officer, Miros, discuss the Miros solution with Marine Technology TV


Related News

©Sea-KIT

SEA-KIT Set to Deliver X107T Uncrewed Surface Vessel to ThayerMahan

SEA-KIT International, a company specializing in designing and building uncrewed surface vessels, is preparing to deliver…

The manganese nodule-covered plains of the central Pacific Photo: ROV team, GEOMAR (CC BY 4.0)

Deep-Sea Mining Threatens Biodiversity 25 Times More Than Land-Based Mining, Report Says

Extracting minerals from the ocean floor could negatively impact biodiversity on a scale of up to 25 times greater than land-based mining…

© Ben Hunnego / MarineTraffic.com

Pieces of Shattered Titanic Submersible Brought Ashore in Canada

A Canadian-flagged ship on Wednesday brought ashore debris from the Titan submersible that imploded while on a voyage to…

(File photo: OceanGate Expeditions)

Search for Missing Titanic Sub Focuses on Area Where Sounds Detected

Rescuers searching for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic on Wednesday concentrated their efforts on a remote…

Victor 6000 ROV (FILE PHOTO: © Ifremer / Michel Gouillou)

French Send Deep Diving Robot to Help Titanic Sub Search

A French robot that can dive to 20,000 feet (6,000 meters) underwater is on its way to help find a tourist submersible that…

Image courtesy NOAA/MTS

Marine Technology Society Celebrates 60th Anniversary

Formed in June 1963, the Marine Technology Society (MTS) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.In the early 1960’s, a group of business…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

RBR provides CTDs for Argo floats
Search Marine Technology Jobs

RV Captain & Marine Operations Supervisor

● Kaneohe, Hawaii, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news