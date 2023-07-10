Elcome, Miros Ink Distribution Deal

Elcome International LLC signed an exclusive sales and service agreement with Miros AS, the Norway-headquartered wave, current and oil spill monitoring specialist.

The partnership expands the distribution of Miros’ comprehensive range of sea state sensor and measurement solutions to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, namely UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar.

Miros’ portfolio of sea state measurement solutions provides accurate, real-time data for weather-sensitive operations at sea, as well as offering input to asset integrity systems and coastal monitoring. Its dry-mounted, radar-based sensors provide maritime and offshore operatives reliably with the sea state data they need to make informed decisions to improve fuel consumption, reduce carbon emissions, and mitigate any safety risks.

As part of the agreement, Elcome will not only partner with Miros but also provide distribution and installation services for its full product portfolio, which includes the company's industry leading oil spill detection (OSD) system. Elcome will be certified to commission and perform service and support on all Miros' products.



“With more than 250 Miros OSD systems delivered to oil companies, ship owners and coastal agencies around the world, Miros has established itself as a global leader in the provision of tools supporting oil spill response and surveillance operations,” said said Elcome International Managing Director Jimmy Grewal..



The Miros OSD system has a unique ability to evaluate multiple indicators concurrently, only triggering alarms when the “right” combination is identified. These indicators encompass wave height and behaviour, surface characteristics, and drift, which are gathered and assessed using one or more marine X-band radars, AIS receiver, wind sensor, gyro compass, as well as infrared and daylight cameras.



Following data processing, Miros OSD transmits the appropriate signal to the user interface, which can display up to 24 hours of oil spill history and trajectory.



