Elomatic and Thyssenkrupp Ink Ship Design Contract for New Polarstern Icebreaker

German naval conglomerate Thyssenkrupp and Finland-based consulting and engineering company Elomatic have signed a design and engineering contract to support the development of a new Polarstern ship, bound to become the largest and most advanced research and polar logistics icebreaker.

The ship will be built at the large and modern shipyard of tkMS in Wismar. The shipyard has a remarkable track record in developing complex icebreaking ships, with more than 120 ships built for polar regions.

In December 2024, tkMS was awarded the public tender for the construction of the new Polarstern by the Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Marine Research in Bremerhaven in Germany.

The contract represents the culmination of a two-year partnership between tkMS and Elomatic to develop the proposal for the new Polarstern project.

This vessel is set to become the world’s largest and most advanced icebreaking research and polar logistics ship.

It is equipped with a wide portfolio of advanced scientific and logistic equipment, on-board laboratories, and a propulsion system which uses green fuels in combination with a large battery system.

Additionally, the ship can break through 1.8-meter-thick ice. The new vessel is scheduled to replace the existing Polarstern in 2030.

“The new Polarstern project represents a significant moment for Elomatic, as the largest single ship design contract in the company’s 55-year history.

“We are extremely excited to continue our collaboration with our partners at tkMS and look forward to further contributing to the creation of this groundbreaking polar research vessel, to be built in our hometown,” said Guido Schulte, Managing Director at Elomatic Maritime Technologies.

“With the new Polarstern contract, we apply our maritime expertise also to the civilian sector, and prove that we can offer technological excellence at internationally competitive terms.

“Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is not only setting shipbuilding standards but is also making an active contribution to international research in the fight against climate change – and we are proud to support this mission with technology and innovation. We look forward to continuing this journey together,” added Oliver Burkhard, CEO of tkMS.