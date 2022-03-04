 
New Wave Media

March 4, 2022

Wave Energy Tech Firm Mocean Energy Secures Major Investment

Credit: Mocean Energy

Credit: Mocean Energy

UK-based wave energy technology company Mocean Energy has said it has secured a major new investment to accelerate the commercial roll-out of its Blue Star wave machine. The new funds will drive the technology's adoption in subsea oil and gas.

The Edinburgh firm has raised £730,000 in equity funding from existing funders, led by the angel syndicate Equity Gap, together with Old College Capital, the University of Edinburgh’s in-house venture investment fund, and Scottish Enterprise.

Last year Mocean successfully trialed the Blue X prototype at sea at the European Wave Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney, and is currently collaborating with partners to advance a demonstrator project, called Renewables for Subsea Power, to show how its technology can be coupled with underwater energy storage to provide reliable low carbon power to subsea equipment and autonomous underwater vehicles.

Mocean now plans to test this system at sea this year.

Mocean Energy Managing Director Cameron McNatt said: “The equity funding is a tremendous boost and will allow us to accelerate our product roll out. This year we’ll start fabricating Blue Star 10 – a 10 kW machine based around the Blue X design which will begin commercial trials in 2023."

“In parallel, we are developing our next-generation Blue Star 20, a 20 kW machine based on a new optimized geometry, which will include solar panels and a novel direct-drive generator, with trials and rollout targeted for 2024-25.

“Both products are aimed at opportunities in the oil and gas energy transition, defense, offshore wind, and ocean science markets where they can be used to provide power to remote subsea equipment, robotics, and monitoring systems,” McNatt says.

The company says it has seen increasing interest from the oil and gas sector and has opened a dedicated office in Aberdeen to meet customer demand, whilst the firm’s staff complement has grown to 17.

The new funds follow an £862,000 seed raise which was completed in 2020, comprising £612,000 equity funding plus a £250,000 grant from Innovate UK, the UK Government’s innovation agency.

Last year a consortium comprising Mocean Energy, Verlume, Harbour Energy, and Baker Hughes with funding from NZTC invested £1.6 million into a program to develop a wave power and energy storage system for subsea operations.

This demonstrator project, called Renewables for Subsea Power, is showing how Mocean Energy’s Blue X wave machine can be coupled with underwater energy storage to cost-effectively and reliably provide low carbon power to subsea CCS injection equipment, oil and gas production equipment and autonomous underwater vehicles.

The partners plan to test the system at sea later this year.

The Blue X program has been made possible through £3.3 million from Wave Energy Scotland which supported the development, construction, and testing of the Blue X prototype at sea.

Related News

Neil Gordon, chief executive of the GUH

UK’s Subsea Industry Can Create 180,000 New Jobs by 2035, Global Underwater Hub Says

The UK’s underwater industry, currently valued at £8 billion with a third of the global market share, has the potential to…

The Deepsea Semi floating wind foundation design has been developed for use in floating wind farms and for off-grid applications including temporary electrification of oil and gas installations in harsh environments. ©DNV

DNV Grants AiP for Odfjell Oceanwind's Floating Wind Foundation Designed for up to 15MW Turbines

Classification society and assurance provider DNV has awarded Odfjell Oceanwind an Approval in Principle (AiP) for its new…

Living Stone will install inter-array cables at Dogger Banke - Credit: DEME

Proserv's Cable Monitoring System for Dogger Bank Inter-array Cables

Offshore installation contractor DEME Offshore has awarded Proserv Controls a contract for the provision of the inter-array cable monitoring system…

(Photo: Baker Hughes)

Baker Hughes Expands in Guyana

Energy technology company Baker Hughes announced it has opened a new "supercenter" facility for oilfield services and equipment in Guyana.

AUV Orpheus operating underwater. Image by Marine Imaging Technologies, LLC, copyright Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Subsea Vehicles: A Journey to the Under – and Outer – Worlds

It’s often remarked upon that we know more about the surface of the moon than we do the depths of our ocean. Scientists are…

©Hydromea

Hydromea's Wireless ROV Tested at TotalEnergies’ FPSO Ballast Water Tank

Switzerland-based subsea wireless access provider Hydromea has said it has recently successfully trialed EXRAY, its wireless underwater ROV system…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Seatronics Ltd

Seatronics, an Acteon company, specialise in marine electronic equipment rental and sale for a range of applications: geophysical survey; navigation and positioning; oceanographic systems; video inspection; ROV survey; ROV tooling, diving & non destructive testing and computer systems.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news