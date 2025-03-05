Koil Energy, SubseaDesign Join Forces for Subsea Field Development

U.S. firm Koil Energy Solutions and Norway-based SubseaDesign have formed a strategic alliance to accelerate advancements in subsea technology.

Both companies provide specialty products and services for subsea projects. Driven by the rising demand for innovative solutions in the global subsea industry, the two companies will collaborate within R&D and project execution.

“As the industry seeks cost-effective and innovative solutions to advance subsea tieback and field developments, our alliance with Koil Energy strengthens our ability to deliver cutting-edge technologies and tailored solutions. Together, we are well-positioned to drive innovation and enhance subsea performance and project efficiency for our customers,” said Thomas Andreassen, CEO of SubseaDesign.

“Subsea tie-back projects are becoming increasingly prevalent worldwide, and we have numerous proven solutions tailored to this segment. This alliance will allow us to reach a significantly larger market more quickly. SubseaDesign is an ideal partner, enabling us to engage more effectively with our European clients and offer them local capabilities,” added Erik Wiik, CEO of Koil Energy.