November 19, 2019

Enpro Subsea Completes Ghana Campaigns

(Photo: Enpro Subsea)

(Photo: Enpro Subsea)

Production optimization specialist Enpro Subsea said it has recently completed another two subsea hydraulic intervention campaigns for two operators in West Africa. Operations were conducted from a single multi-services support vessel, which was mobilized out of Takoradi in Ghana.  

The first of the two campaigns saw Enpro’s Flow Intervention Services (FIS) team deliver scale squeeze operations on five separate subsea wells via a modified choke insert in 1,800 meters water depth. The second campaign utilized the same vessel and hardware and included acid stimulation operations via a hot stab connection onto a further five wells at 1,300 meters, for a different operator.

The back-to-back campaigns further enhance the track record for Enpro Subsea’s FIS technology, which has delivered safe and effective enhanced production solutions to 19 wells in the last two years, the Aberdeen-headquartered company.

Enpro Subsea first supplied its FIS hydraulic intervention package into the region in 2017. The system provides the capability to transfer the stimulation treatments from a vessel’s pumps to the subsea well via an integrated deployment and subsea safety system - the  Subsea Safety Module (SSM) - which sits on the seabed and connects to both the downline and adjacent XT or manifold via a composite pipelines. This first-generation 10,000 pounds per square inch (psi) rated solution, designed for air freight and to service the maximum well stock has been deployed from a range of vessel types, offering the operator maximum flexibility.

Steve Robb, Enpro Subsea operations director said, “This represents another two very successful campaigns for our FIS team. Over the past two years, we’ve worked with our stakeholders in region to optimize the mean time per well operation and improve efficiency of mobilization and demobilization. All activities, including mobilization, deployment, subsea operations, demobilization and maintenance are executed by the Enpro team. With the success of 19 FIS operations in West Africa under our belt, we are now well placed to deliver these services to others in the region and beyond looking for a low-cost hydraulic intervention solution.”

Following the success of the 10,000 psi FIS system in Ghana, Enpro showcased its second generation 15,000 psi version at Offshore Europe 2019 in Aberdeen before sending it to the Gulf of Mexico region for further trials. Rated for 3,048 meters water depth, it encompasses additional functionality and enhanced safety features. In addition to hydraulic intervention of the wells, the new system is configurable for other subsea treatments, including hydrate remediation, flow line flushing and well kill.

In addition to its FIS system, Enpro Subsea said it has seen the region adopt its patented Flow Access Module (FAM) technology. FAM provides a ‘USB’ within the subsea jumper envelope which is currently being used for both multi-phase and single-phase metering. The same FAM flow access hub can also be used for hydraulic intervention in the future.

Ian Donald, Enpro Subsea CEO, said, “We are very pleased with our success in West Africa. We have now established Enpro Subsea Ghana Limited, a local joint venture, which will allow us to expand operations in the region, continue to support existing and new clients, and maximize the local content of these projects.”

