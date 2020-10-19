 
October 19, 2020

OFG, EMGS Enter Cooperation Agreement

Ocean Floor Geophysics Inc (OFG) and Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (EMGS) signed a cooperation agreement under which the two companies agree to work together on various projects to promote the use of marine CSEM technology.

The agreement places specific emphasis on exploiting the obvious synergies between the state-of-the-art towed-streamer CSEM system from OFG (under its exclusive right to acquire the PGS EM technology) and the industry-leading sea-bottom CSEM/MT nodal system from EMGS. Cooperation will include development of proprietary and multi-client surveys, and multiphysics reprocessing of existing seismic and CSEM data.

“We are delighted to have entered into this agreement with EMGS”, stated Richard Cooper, President of OFG Multiphysics. “Combining our technologies, expertise and market experience is an obvious next step for both companies and allows us to provide fast and efficient data acquisition and processing services over the widest possible range of marine environments for resource and environmental applications.”

“We see industry collaboration as key for advancing the EM technology. This agreement allows us to expand our acquisition offering to also include the towed-streamer technology and together with OFG we will continue to work on expanding the CSEM market and the range of CSEM applications”, said Bjørn Petter Lindhom, CEO of EMGS.


