EOLOS Rides Through Typhoon Hinnamnor

Real-time insights gained in South Korea of 125km/hr wind gusts, with Floating Lidar

Eolos Floating Lidar Solutions (Eolos), provider of metocean data for the offshore wind industry, has released details of extreme conditions passing by Jindo, on the southern coast of South Korea, during typhoon Hinnamnor.

The deployed Floating Lidar EOLOS buoys recorded wind gusts at sea level of 125km/hr and maximum wave heights of 11m and both the buoy and ZX 300M wind Lidar maintained 100% data availability throughout the storms. While the full energy of the typhoon took place during night hours the daylight video images that each EOLOS FLS200 buoy captures provide an insight into the conditions witnessed during the day.

On August 30, typhoon Hinnamnor became the first category-5 storm on Earth in 2022 and winds have since been reported as reaching 260 km/hr.

The EOLOS FLS200 was deployed in support of offshore wind developments in the region. The buoy which features an integrated ZX 300M wind Lidar has been purposely designed exclusively for the needs of the offshore wind industry, ensuring proper dynamics for wind measurements up to 300m above sea level even in the most challenging conditions such as these.

EOLOS floating Lidar ZX 300M recorded wind data in typhoon. Image courtesy EOLOS