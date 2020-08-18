 
New Wave Media

August 18, 2020

Eserv Digitizes Neptune's Offshore Platforms

Cygnus Platform - Credit: Neptune Energy

Cygnus Platform - Credit: Neptune Energy

Oil and gas company on Tuesday announced Neptune Energy a new partnership with 3D technology specialist, Eserv, as part of the ongoing digitalization of Neptune’s assets including its operated Cygnus gas platform in the UK southern North Sea.

"Using 3D and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, a digital map of all three bridge-linked jackets was captured, enabling Neptune Energy to detect asset integrity issues early and plan fabric maintenance work on Cygnus," Neptune Energy said.

According to Neptune, specialist engineers and integrity experts now have the opportunity to carry out a significant amount of their traditional work from onshore, reducing the cost and environmental impacts associated with traveling offshore.

"The partnership with Eserv is part of the first phase of Neptune Energy’s strategy to “digitize” its assets and processes and enables remote subject matter expert advice for offshore personnel, and virtual visual inspections and site surveys," Neptune Energy said.

Neptune’s UK Managing Director, Alexandra Thomas, said: “We are excited to be early adopters of such innovative technologies which can enhance the efficiency and safety of our operations, reduce costs and offshore travel, and enable greater collaboration between our onshore and offshore teams.

“The use of digital technologies is particularly valuable at this time, given restrictions on travel and the necessity for social distancing offshore.”

"The digital mapping of the Cygnus gas production platform, which is capable of producing approximately 6% of UK domestic gas demand, is one element of the partnership with Aberdeen-based Eserv. As part of an ongoing digital transition, onshore teams can take a virtual walkthrough of the entire platform, plan work and monitor changes in the physical structure, identifying potential issues early and accurately.

Per the oil company, the AI element of the technology is being “trained” to identify thousands of individual components, valves, and other plant equipment, and is “learning” how to spot potential integrity issues including corrosion.

Eserv’s Managing Director, Dan Millard, said: “Although remote and digital data solutions have come into their own this year due to travel and logistical restrictions, we have been advancing advocates of using 3D data to revolutionize the offshore maintenance and asset integrity space for a number of years now."

Worth noting, back in 2018, the Neptune operated Cygnus platform became the first offshore oil and gas unit available for "visit" via Google Street View, allowing users to tour the platform, learn more about it via explanatory notes and watch offshore workers talk about offshore life.

Based in the southern North Sea, approximately 150km off the Lincolnshire coast, the Cygnus field has been producing gas since December 2016. It typically contributes 6% of UK gas production, enough gas to heat the equivalent of 1.5 million UK homes. Cygnus consists of two installations – Alpha & Bravo. 

Neptune Energy is the operator with a 38.75% stake. Spirit Energy owns a 61.25% share.





Email

Related News

Saitec Offshore Technologies

PHOTO: Saitec's BlueSATH Floating Wind Platform Installed in Spain

Saitec Offshore Technologies' BlueSATH floating wind platform has been installed and commissioned in its final deployment…

Image Credit: Aker Solutions

Petronas, FASTsubsea Working on 'Low-cost' Subsea Multiphase Pump

Petronas Research, a subsidiary of the Malaysian oil and gas giant Petronas, has joined a joint industry project to develop and test a low-cost, topsi

For illustration only - Credit: wanfahmy/AdobeStock

Petronas to Use Honeywell UOP Tech at Kasawari Gas Field

Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas Carigali will use Honeywell UOP modular natural gas processing technology at the Kasawari…

© Danial / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

A free webinar will deliver latest forecasts and market intelligence for the global floating production industry, offering…

Image Credit: Cortez Subsea

Malaysia: Cortez Subsea Installs Subsea Pipeline Using Weld-Free Tech

Subsea technology and services company, Cortez Subsea has reported it has completed the first-ever subsea pipeline using…

Illustration; Credit-TechnipFMC

Halliburton, TechnipFMC Launch Acoustic Sensing Solution for Subsea Wells

Oilfield services giants Halliburton and TechnipFMC have jointly introduced Odassea, described as the first distributed acoustic…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

PCCI, Inc

PCCI, Inc. is a privately owned marine and environmental engineering firm established in 1977. Company headquarters is located in Alexandria, Virginia, and project offices are in Williamsburg, VA; Ventura, CA; Anchorage, AK; and Honolulu, HI. The company has specialized…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news