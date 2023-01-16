Tuesday, January 17, 2023
 
Event: Blue Innovation Symposium

What: Blue Innovation Symposium

When: January 24-25, 2023

Where: Wyndham Newport Hotel, 240 Aquidneck Rd., Middletown, RI 02842

Web: https://blueinnovationsymposium.com

The Blue Innovation Symposium is in its 8th year of operations, and this year more than 30 speakers and 250 attendees will gather to discuss the business opportunities in creating  technologies for ocean related commerce, research and defense. Leaders in offshore wind, marine energy, aquaculture, climate monitoring, and technology transfer will give brief remarks to get feedback from their fellow panel members and the audience as well.

