Event: Blue Innovation Symposium

Web: https://blueinnovationsymposium.com
The Blue Innovation Symposium is in its 8th year of operations, and this year more than 30 speakers and 250 attendees will gather to discuss the business opportunities in creating technologies for ocean related commerce, research and defense. Leaders in offshore wind, marine energy, aquaculture, climate monitoring, and technology transfer will give brief remarks to get feedback from their fellow panel members and the audience as well.