Thursday, September 19, 2024
 
New Wave Media

September 19, 2024

Exail Set to Bolster Ocean Floor Mapping Efforts of Seabed 2030 Project

(Credit: Exail)

(Credit: Exail)

Robotics, navigation and subsea imagery solutions provider Exail has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 project to advance efforts towards complete mapping of the world's ocean floor by 2030.

The Seabed 2030 Project is a collaborative initiative between the Nippon Foundation and the General Bathymetric Chart of the Oceans (GEBCO).

The project is dedicated to facilitating the full mapping of the global ocean floor and compiling all bathymetric data into the freely accessible GEBCO Ocean Map.

This initiative is a vital part of understanding the world’s oceanic floor, which plays a crucial role in navigation, coastal management, and various other applications, including tsunami forecasting and environmental change monitoring.

Through this MoU, Exail and Seabed 2030 will work together to promote each other's initiatives and share knowledge and best practices in ocean mapping and bathymetric data management. 

As part of the agreement, Exail will contribute bathymetric data, promote the Seabed 2030 vision through its technologies and solutions and actively engage in promoting Seabed 2030 to the users of its sonar, navigation, and autonomy solutions.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project. This partnership reflects our commitment to advancing ocean exploration and our belief in the importance of a complete and accurate map of the world's ocean floors. By joining forces, we can accelerate progress toward a fully mapped ocean by 2030, benefiting not just our industry, but the entire planet,” said David Vincentelli, autonomy business developer for the hydrographic market, at Exail.

Related News

(Photo: Italian Coast Guard)

Divers Recover Video Equipment from Mike Lynch’s Sunken Yacht

Italian Navy divers have recovered video surveillance equipment from the superyacht that sank off Sicily last month, killing…

© Olga Zarytska / Adobe Stock

Oceans Have Seasons Too – And Climate Change Could be Messing with Them

Britain’s seas are rich in wildlife, but many of its species can only be seen with a microscope. These are the plankton…

(Credit: SAMS)

SAMS’ New Sensor Sheds More Light on Ocean Photosynthesis

New technology built at the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) that can measure the tiniest trace of light beneath…

© Goinyk / Adobe Stock

Has Antarctica Reached Point of No Return?

Nearly 1,500 academics, researchers and scientists specializing in Antarctica gathered in southern Chile for the 11th Scientific…

Six Marine Institute summer interns, along with two TCarta employees and one Marine Institute staff member, mapped nearly 40,000km² of seafloor. (Source: TCarta)

Students Spend Summer Mapping Seafloor for Seabed 2030

Six students have taken part in a summer-long paid internship facilitated by TCarta which resulted in 39,304km² of 10m-resolution…

New Hydrographic Survey Solutions Passes UK MoD Test

A containerized remotely operated towed vehicle (ROTV) solution - reportedly a first-of-its-kind - developed for the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD)…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…
Newfoundland and Labrador
eMagazine Supplement
Newfoundland and Labrador
Sponsored by:
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news