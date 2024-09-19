Exail Set to Bolster Ocean Floor Mapping Efforts of Seabed 2030 Project

Robotics, navigation and subsea imagery solutions provider Exail has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 project to advance efforts towards complete mapping of the world's ocean floor by 2030.

The Seabed 2030 Project is a collaborative initiative between the Nippon Foundation and the General Bathymetric Chart of the Oceans (GEBCO).

The project is dedicated to facilitating the full mapping of the global ocean floor and compiling all bathymetric data into the freely accessible GEBCO Ocean Map.

This initiative is a vital part of understanding the world’s oceanic floor, which plays a crucial role in navigation, coastal management, and various other applications, including tsunami forecasting and environmental change monitoring.

Through this MoU, Exail and Seabed 2030 will work together to promote each other's initiatives and share knowledge and best practices in ocean mapping and bathymetric data management.

As part of the agreement, Exail will contribute bathymetric data, promote the Seabed 2030 vision through its technologies and solutions and actively engage in promoting Seabed 2030 to the users of its sonar, navigation, and autonomy solutions.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project. This partnership reflects our commitment to advancing ocean exploration and our belief in the importance of a complete and accurate map of the world's ocean floors. By joining forces, we can accelerate progress toward a fully mapped ocean by 2030, benefiting not just our industry, but the entire planet,” said David Vincentelli, autonomy business developer for the hydrographic market, at Exail.