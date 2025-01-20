 
January 20, 2025

Exail Debuts Octans 9 Gyrocompass

Image courtesy Exail

Image courtesy Exail

Exail launches its new Octans 9 Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS), the latest model in its navigation solutions range. Building on the previous generations, Octans 9 offers several upgrades to enhance operational performance across applications such as dynamic positioning, vessel navigation, and offshore platform stabilization.

Leveraging Exail's Fiber Optic Gyroscope (FOG) technology, Octans 9 provides precise measurements with a heading accuracy of 0.1° secant latitude and heave measurement accuracy of 5%. Resilient to GNSS outages, the system secures uninterrupted operations in challenging conditions.

Upgrades include:

  • A more robust and compact design: 25% smaller than the previous generation
  • A lower power consumption: 12W
  • An upgraded user interface, making it easier to integrate into existing systems
  • An export-free status, simplifying international distribution and export processes
  • Advanced filtering and alignment-in-motion capabilities, ensuring precise stabilization for high-speed vessels and dynamic applications

“Octans 9 marks a significant step forward in both reliability and ease of use,” said Jean-Michel Hubert, Product Manager at Exail. “With enhanced real-time heave prediction, simplified integration, and an upgraded user interface, this system is built to meet the evolving needs of the marine industry, providing customers with greater operational efficiency and flexibility.”

