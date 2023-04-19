Thursday, April 20, 2023
 
New Wave Media

April 19, 2023

Exail Launches New Compact USBL Positioning System

(Image: Exail)

(Image: Exail)

Navigation, subsea positioning, and imaging solutions provider Exail has launched Gaps M3, a new compact and cost-effective subsea ultra-short baseline (USBL) acoustic positioning system for permanent vessel installation.

Gaps M3 is a USBL positioning system with no embedded Inertial Navigation System (INS), making it a cost-effective choice for operators who can rely on existing onboard navigation systems. Intended for permanent USBL installations, Gaps M3 can indeed be coupled with navigation systems already on board to provide users with continuous access to high-level precision meeting any operational requirement for survey and Dynamic Positioning (DP) operations. Deployments from opportunity vessels are still possible thanks to Gaps M3 integrated MEMS Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS).

Benefitting from the existing Gaps Series renowned features, the Gaps M3 is equipped with a 3D, 4-hydrophone acoustic antenna which provides maximum 200° aperture, along with new telemetry features, enabling advanced acoustic communication capabilities. It offers true horizontal tracking and communication capabilities in shallow and deep water, especially when multiple vehicles need to be located simultaneously at 360°.

“In order to make Gaps USBL systems’ outstanding acoustic performance and versatility accessible to more users, we have developed the MEMS-based Gaps M3, which is suited for less demanding applications but can also meet more demanding requirements when coupled with external INS or AHRS. With the new Gaps M3 system joining the Gaps M5 and Gaps M7, Exail now provides a complete family of USBL positioning systems to meet all customers’ needs, from shallow to deep water operations, and from portable to permanent installations” says Paul Urvoas, Product Manager at Exail.

The Gaps M3 is available in an export-free version with a 995m maximum operating range and in an extended range version for operations to depths over 4000m.

Related News

(Photo: Saab Seaeye)

Spanish Navy Adds Saab Seaeye ROV for Submarine Escape and Rescue

A multi-million complete Saab Seaeye Leopard system has been supplied to the Spanish Navy for submarine escape and rescue…

©EIVA

VIDEO: EIVA Launches ViperFish Survey ROTV for Hard-to-reach Areas

EIVA has launched a new remotely operated towed vehicle (ROTV) called ViperFish. The company says that the "all-in-one sensor…

(Photo: Kira Coley)

Bayonet Kicks off Ocean Business with ‘Truck of the Sea’ Demo

Bayonet Ocean Vehicles and Greensea Systems hosted a live demonstration of their Bayonet 250 autonomous underwater ground…

Author Lilian Dove, at right, works with oceanographer Isa Rosso and marine technician Richard Thompson to prepare an oceangoing autonomous vehicle to take measurements in the Southern Ocean. (Photo: Linnah Neidel)

Scientists Find Rare Window Where Carbon Sinks Quickly Into the Deep Ocean

Looking out across the Southern Ocean near Antarctica, I can see whales and seabirds diving in and out of the water as they…

Simon Graham, Senior Engineer (L) and Jack McCusker, Project Manager. Credit: Mike Smith Photography.

UK Subsea Robotics Firm SMD Sets Sights on Exceeding £100m Turnover in Five Years

UK-based subsea robotics and engineering firm Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD) has this week announced plans to exceed £100m turnover…

Images of the snailfish alive from 7500-8200m in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench. (Photo: University of Western Australia)

Scientists Find World's Deepest Fish

Fish have been caught more than 5 miles (8 kilometres) under the surface of the ocean for the first time ever - and filmed…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Mighty Quest to Unveil Our Blue Planet
Search Marine Technology Jobs

1st Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

3rd Mate

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Mate of Towing

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

2nd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Damage Control Leader

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news