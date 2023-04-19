Exail Launches New Compact USBL Positioning System

Navigation, subsea positioning, and imaging solutions provider Exail has launched Gaps M3, a new compact and cost-effective subsea ultra-short baseline (USBL) acoustic positioning system for permanent vessel installation.

Gaps M3 is a USBL positioning system with no embedded Inertial Navigation System (INS), making it a cost-effective choice for operators who can rely on existing onboard navigation systems. Intended for permanent USBL installations, Gaps M3 can indeed be coupled with navigation systems already on board to provide users with continuous access to high-level precision meeting any operational requirement for survey and Dynamic Positioning (DP) operations. Deployments from opportunity vessels are still possible thanks to Gaps M3 integrated MEMS Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS).

Benefitting from the existing Gaps Series renowned features, the Gaps M3 is equipped with a 3D, 4-hydrophone acoustic antenna which provides maximum 200° aperture, along with new telemetry features, enabling advanced acoustic communication capabilities. It offers true horizontal tracking and communication capabilities in shallow and deep water, especially when multiple vehicles need to be located simultaneously at 360°.

“In order to make Gaps USBL systems’ outstanding acoustic performance and versatility accessible to more users, we have developed the MEMS-based Gaps M3, which is suited for less demanding applications but can also meet more demanding requirements when coupled with external INS or AHRS. With the new Gaps M3 system joining the Gaps M5 and Gaps M7, Exail now provides a complete family of USBL positioning systems to meet all customers’ needs, from shallow to deep water operations, and from portable to permanent installations” says Paul Urvoas, Product Manager at Exail.

The Gaps M3 is available in an export-free version with a 995m maximum operating range and in an extended range version for operations to depths over 4000m.