Tuesday, November 12, 2024
 
New Wave Media

November 12, 2024

Exail Picks ST Engineering's Manufacturing Base for Belgian-Dutch Navy Program

(Credit: Exail)

(Credit: Exail)

ST Engineering iDirect’s Manufacturing Competence Center (MCC) has been selected by Exail to deliver the electronics for the underwater drones of the joint Mine Counter Measure Program (MCM) of the Belgian and Dutch navies.

ST Engineering iDirect’s MCC located in Erpe-Mere, Belgium, delivers electronic high-reliability assembly, testing and repair services.

Its capabilities were awarded the esteemed Factory of the Future title four consecutive times since 2015.

Factories of the Future invest in digitization, personnel, smart processes and products, as well as in world-class manufacturing.

The replacement Mine Counter Measure program (rMCM) was awarded to Belgium Naval & Robotics, a Naval Group-Exail consortium initiated to provide Belgium and Dutch navies with new mine warfare capabilities based on a unique stand-off approach, including surface, underwater and aerial drones.

"We are delighted that Exail has chosen us to manufacture the electronics for its underwater drones, bound for use by the Belgium-Dutch Naval groups.

“This partnership recognizes MCC as a leading manufacturer of electronic high-reliability assemblies, and we look forward to showcasing the immense capabilities of our state-of-the-art facilities, like our Erpe-Mere plant, to build critical solutions for the EU government and defense markets,” said Danny De Smet, Sales and Marketing at ST Engineering iDirect’s Manufacturing Competence Center.

By collaborating with another Belgian-based enterprise, not only are we working to enable more autonomy in the EU supply chain, but we are also illustrating the talent we have to offer in such critical and demanding markets here in Belgium and across Europe,” added Steven Luys, Chief Executive Officer at Exail.

Related News

Source: Forcys

Forcys and Cubedin Partner on Mine Countermeasures Technology

Underwater defense technology company Forcys and modular infrastructure company Cubedin have announced a strategic partnership…

Kraken’s new ALARS recovering KATFISH towed synthetic aperture sonar (Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Demos Autonomous KATFISH Launch and Recovery System to Navy Clients

Kraken Robotics has completed demonstrations for its new autonomous launch and recovery system (ALARS) for KATFISH towed…

Copyright Kertu/AdobeStock

Endangered Hawksbill Turtles Set Free into the Red Sea

Israeli conservationists released three hawksbill turtles into the Red Sea in an effort to rehabilitate the population of…

Kaskasi offshore wind farm (Credit: RWE)

RWE to Employ Innovative Ecosystem Monitoring Tech at Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm

RWE has launched the SeaMe project in partnership with leading scientists to gain better understanding of the interactions…

(Credit: FET)

FET Gets UK Ministry of Defence ROV Supply Contract

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has secured a contract from the UK Ministry of Defence’s Salvage and Marine Operations (SALMO)…

The Baker Hughes subsea digital ecosystem. Photo: Baker Hughes

Subsea Digitalization: Remote Control

The more production infrastructure we push to the seabed, the more data we need to pull back up. With it comes opportunity.Chevron’s landmark 6…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Survey Notes
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer /Chief Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news