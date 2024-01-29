Mark Exeter Joins Kraken Technology Group as COO

U.K. based Kraken Technology Group announced it has appointed Mark Exeter as its new chief operating officer.

Exeter joins Kraken from L3Harris where he was managing director of their U.K.-based autonomous surface vehicles (ASV) division. With a 30-year career in engineering and technology-led businesses, and 16 of those leading multi-disciplinary teams in maritime robotics, Exeter’s appointment as COO will be a significant catalyst and force-multiplier for Kraken’s operational capabilities, the company said.

Mal Crease, founder and CEO of Kraken Technology Group, said, said, “Kraken continues to accelerate development of its transformative high-performance littoral platforms, and key hires like Mark ensure robust and sustained delivery of those game-changing solutions. He is an exceptional addition to our team, and we look forward to welcoming him to Kraken.”

Exeter said, “Kraken have a bold vision and are at a very exciting point in that journey. I look forward to adding my expertise, skills and industry knowledge to boost the teams already impressive capabilities and to help strengthen the team as it gets ready for the next phase of growth to meet future global defense and security capability requirements.”