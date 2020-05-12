 
New Wave Media

May 12, 2020

ASI Expands Lidar Portfolio with Teledyne Optech

The Galaxy T2000 combined with the G2 sensor System delivers unprecedented densities (Photo: Teledyne Optech)

The Galaxy T2000 combined with the G2 sensor System delivers unprecedented densities (Photo: Teledyne Optech)

Teledyne Optech has announced they have signed an agreement with Aerial Surveys International (ASI) to sell a Galaxy T2000, upgrade their existing Galaxy Prime to a Galaxy T2000 and install both sensors in the productivity-doubling G2 Sensor System.

This purchase will enhance ASI’s capabilities through the effective 2-million point per second PRF of each Galaxy T2000.  Moreover, by combining both sensors on the G2 Sensor System, ASI will bolster their capacity to a true, effective 4 million point per second that provides unmatched point density with the highest available efficiency.

The Galaxy T2000 is engineered to point all its 2 million laser shots per second to the ground within a programmable field of view, thereby achieving the highest single-pass point density in the market.  With faster scanning at up to 320 lines per second and the smallest laser footprint, the T2000 provides a new, unparalleled level of performance for applications involving small-object identification such as wire detection as well as foliage penetration.

The G2 Sensor System features the unique compact form of the ALTM Galaxy, enabling maximum configuration flexibility with the option to install and operate two sensors as one system into a single aircraft portal. The G2 Sensor System uses the same Galaxy production workflow that processes, calibrates, co-registers and outputs survey-grade LAS files from both sensors simultaneously.

Teledyne
Email

Related News

© Alex/AdobeStock

Researchers Use AI to Map Marine Environments

Researchers at the University of Bath have developed an AI model that can automatically classify underwater environments…

U.S. NAVY PHOTO BY LEIGHAHN FERRARI, CHIEF MATE, U.S. NAVAL SHIP SALVOR

EvoLogics Modems Authorized for US Navy Use

ANU listing granted after favorable USBL accuracy testsEvoLogics underwater acoustic modems were recently listed as Authorized for Navy Use (ANU)…

Image Credit: Deme Offshore

Early Works Start for First Taiwan-built Offshore Installation Vessel

CDWE, a joint venture company between Taiwanese company CSBC and Belgian offshore contractor DEME, has initiated the early…

AutoNaut now has 10 of its wave propelled vehicles.Image: AutoNaut

Drill Rig Noise: Entering the Exclusion Zone, Quietly

Unmanned surface vessels continue to make in-roads into new applications and industries. An ability to gather data in otherwise…

Dry ice formed by cooling exhaust gasses to -120°C is formed into Carbon Descent Vehicles that sink to depths of about 500 meters, where they penetrate the seabed, storing CO2 safely as liquid CO2 and CO2 hydrate. Image: MDC

The Path to Zero: Creating a Pathway to Carbon-Negative Shipping

Greenhouse gas emissions capture and storage may be a more practical alternative to emissions reduction for meeting the IMO’s 2050 CO2 target.

Image: Klein Marine Systems

Klein Debuts Nadir Imaging Sonar for UUVs

Klein Marine Systems offers a Nadir Imaging Sonar for both the commercial and military unmanned vehicle markets. The μMA…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Titanium Engineers

Specialists in the development and manufacture of components in Titanium 6Al-4V (Grade 5) as well as Ti-6Al-2Sn-4Zr-6Mo (6246) and Beta-C (3Al-8V-6Cr-4Mo-4Zr), both of which conform to NACE MR0175 and ISO 15156 for severe service applications.
Sponsored

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news