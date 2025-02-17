Monday, February 17, 2025
 
FMS Expands Survey, Positioning Capabilities with Acquisition

Steven Brown, Managing Director, First Marine Solutions_Image_Courtesy_FMS

First Marine Solutions (FMS) confirmed the acquisition of Aberdeen-based Andrews Hydrographics Ltd (Andrews Survey) for an undisclosed sum. 

Set to double the FMS headcount to 130 and result in a combined annual turnover of approximately £40million, the purchase of Andrews Survey has been described by FMS Managing Director Steven Brown as bringing “greater depth and capability to our existing Survey & Positioning business unit, which has grown significantly over the last five years since its inception. Global market dynamics in the subsea construction sector look particularly strong for the foreseeable future, and so it is a logical move to further enable our already robust Survey & Positioning service line with the acquisition of a company as experienced and well-respected as Andrews Survey. We will look to invest further in both personnel and assets, developing this service line within our already rapidly growing FMS business.”

