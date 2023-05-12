 
New Wave Media

May 12, 2023

Expedition Taps New Tech to Check Deep-Sea Coral Health

  • An unidentified cephalopod (most likely a sepiolid, aka Bobtail squid) is documented at 1800m deep by remotely operated vehicle (ROV) SuBastian off the coast of Puerto Rico. The area hosts several cephalopod species, but experts do not think this organism matches any of these known species very well. Photo Credit/Provider ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute
  • Photo Credit/Provider: Alex Ingle / Schmidt Ocean Institute Alex Ingle / Schmidt Ocean Institute
  • An unidentified cephalopod (most likely a sepiolid, aka Bobtail squid) is documented at 1800m deep by remotely operated vehicle (ROV) SuBastian off the coast of Puerto Rico. The area hosts several cephalopod species, but experts do not think this organism matches any of these known species very well. Photo Credit/Provider ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute An unidentified cephalopod (most likely a sepiolid, aka Bobtail squid) is documented at 1800m deep by remotely operated vehicle (ROV) SuBastian off the coast of Puerto Rico. The area hosts several cephalopod species, but experts do not think this organism matches any of these known species very well. Photo Credit/Provider ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute
  • Photo Credit/Provider: Alex Ingle / Schmidt Ocean Institute Alex Ingle / Schmidt Ocean Institute Photo Credit/Provider: Alex Ingle / Schmidt Ocean Institute Alex Ingle / Schmidt Ocean Institute

Scientists aboard Schmidt Ocean Institute's R/V Falkor (too) have returned from an expedition to study the impact of climate change on deep water corals. Scientists from the mainland U.S. and Puerto Rico found greater biodiversity than previously known in Puerto Rican waters and may have identified several suspected new species of corals, collecting over 300 samples across 75 different species. 

Research will be conducted in the coming months to identify and name any new species.

The 20-day expedition included researchers from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), Lehigh University, and the University of Puerto Rico, and aimed to assess the health of mesophotic corals, in low light from 200 to 500 feet (60 to 150 meters), to deep-sea corals from 60 to 6,500 feet (20 to 2,000 meters), utilizing a new technology called SOLARIS, which stands for Submersible Oceanic  Chemiluminescent Analyzer of Reactive Intermediate Species.

This sensor measures molecules known as “reactive oxygen species (ROS),” which are both essential and detrimental to the health of all living creatures. ROS are difficult to quantify as they have short lifetimes, with some existing for only 30 seconds in the marine environment. SOLARIS is a first-generation sensor that will continue to be developed and used as a framework in building future technologies for assessing ocean health. An earlier shallow-water prototype,

DISCO, helped to inform SOLARIS, and was developed by Colleen Hansel of WHOI, who served as the expedition’s chief scientist, with funding from Schmidt Marine Technology Partners.

A CTD rosette is deployed to collect water samples throughout the water column below. The CTD measures conductivity (which helps determine salinity), temperature, and depth. The rosette also contains other sensors to characterize the water column, including fluorescence and oxygen. The bottles held on the rosette are used to collect waters at various depths that are characterized shipboard. Photo Credit/Provider: Alex Ingle / Schmidt Ocean Institute Alex Ingle / Schmidt Ocean Institute

While it is widely known that shallow-water corals are struggling due to climate change, less is understood about the health of corals in deeper waters. The researchers investigated coral health by measuring their production of the ROSsuperoxide and hydrogen peroxide–chemicals that animals release for basic biological functions like eating and when responding to pathogens or environmental stress. 

The team found that the amount of ROS formed by corals surrounding Puerto Rico varied as a function of coral species and were substantially lower than those previously observed in the Pacific Ocean. This could provide vital insight into what species and regions are more vulnerable to stress and changing ocean conditions.

Initial results within a controlled laboratory environment also indicate that some deep-sea corals release hydrogen peroxide when wounded, which could provide a diagnostic indicator of stress that scientists may utilize in rapidly assessing the health of deep-sea coral ecosystems.
“We believe reactive oxygen species are critical for acquiring food and fighting off pathogens,” said Hansel. “If these chemicals are protecting corals, then we may be able to help corals armor themselves from stress by better understanding the controls that promote their formation.”

The scientists also used Schmidt Ocean Institute’s underwater robot, ROV SuBastian, to explore the mesophotic and deep sea habitats, including Whiting Seamount and a canyon southwest of Vieques Island, where the team observed 6-foot-high bamboo coral.

At Desecheo Ridge, a part of the Desecheo National Wildlife Refuge west of Puerto Rico, scientists observed dense and diverse coral species outside the marine protected area. The team discovered much higher diversity of corals than previously observed in Desecheo National Wildlife Refuge and surrounding waterways. Before this expedition, the region was expected to have low diversity of corals based on the few observations previously done. 

The new findings could provide evidence for expansion of marine protected areas around Puerto Rico.

The developmental chemical sensor (SOLARIS) is a centerpiece of the expedition. SOLARIS is used in the ocean to make measurements of a fleetingly scarce compound called superoxide, a reactive oxygen species. SOLARIS utilizes the property chemiluminescence, a chemical reaction that produces light. The sensor SOLARIS enables scientists to bring the high-precision analyses of a chemistry laboratory to depths of up to 4500 meters to better understand the chemical dynamics of reactive oxygen, which researchers hope to use in understanding the corals' abilities to defend against pathogens and stress. Photo Credit/Provider: ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute

Related News

Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Secures Major Contract for Two-Phase Subsea Development Project

Offshore installation services firm Subsea 7 said Friday it had won a major contract for a two-phase subsea development with…

(Photo: Nauticus Robotics)

Nauticus Robotics Bags $2.7 Million Contract Extension from Leidos

Nauticus Robotics announced it has been awarded an additional $2.7 million under its current contract with Leidos for the…

The agreement was signed by Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S and Xavier Génin, CEO of SeaOwl at the UAE Climate Tech Forum organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. ©ADNOC

ADNOC L&S, SeaOwl Designing Unmanned Supply Vessels for Offshore Operations

ADNOC L&S, the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the Abu Dhabi-based oil firm ADNOC, has signed an agreement with SeaOwl…

© antoine perroud / Adobe Stock

Record Low Antarctic Sea Ice is Another Alarming Sign the Ocean’s Role as Climate Regulator is Changing

A changing climate is upon us, with more frequent land and marine heatwaves, forest fires, atmospheric rivers and floods.

The SS Montevideo Maru, an unmarked prisoner of war transport vessel missing since being sunk off the Philippines' coast in July 1942, was discovered northwest of Luzon island. (Image courtesy of Silentworld Foundation)

WW2 Shipwreck Found 81 Years After Tragic Sinking

Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Saturday that the wreck of a Japanese merchant ship, sunk in World War…

Credit: NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT Subsea Launches 'Revolutionary' Stabilised Multibeam Sonar System

NORBIT Subsea has launched its latest fully active stabilized multibeam sonar system. Building on the WBMS platform, the…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

RBR provides CTDs for Argo floats
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Radio Electronics Technician Advancement Program

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news