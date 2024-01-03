Wednesday, January 3, 2024
 
January 3, 2024

Expro Marks Four Decades of Subsea Work

Expro (NYSE: XPRO) is celebrating 40 years of subsea sector leadership since launching its first subsea test tree system in the North Sea in 1983.

From the creation of its first 10ksi subsea test tree assembly (SSTTA) for an exploration and appraisal well project for Hamilton Brothers in the North Sea in 1983, to the development of its high debris 15K shear and seal ball valve technology in 2023, Expro has remained at the forefront of subsea landing string technology.

Several of its SSTTA technologies have been on a first-to-market basis and instrumental in advancing the sector’s capabilities over the years. Expro has undertaken more than 3,000 subsea deployments in exploration and appraisal, completion, and intervention applications, and remains a leader in large-bore SSTTA solutions.

Alongside the development of the 3” 10ksi SSTA in 1983, some of the other subsea well access milestones for Expro in delivering technologies over 40 years include:

  • 1995 – introduction of the first 7 3/8” 10ksi horizontal tree completion landing string system, which supported the growth of the horizontal tree market, in the Norwegian North Sea
  • 1999 – launch of the industry’s first 6 ¾” high debris SSTTA system, in the Norwegian North Sea
  • 2003 – launch of the first large bore 6 ¾” 10 ksi subsea electro-hydraulic control system, in the Gulf of Mexico
  • 2005 – first 6 ¾” 10ksi dual bore and mono-bore subsea test tree offshore North Sea and Angola
  • 2007 – first 15ksi 6 1/8” horizontal tree SSTTA and electro-hydraulic control system in the Gulf of Mexico
  • 2017 – development of 7 3/8” 10ksi high debris SSTTA
     

Expro’s subsea capabilities have been boosted by the recent acquisition of offshore services provider PRT Offshore, the only company to offer a complete Hook-to-Hanger solution enabling comprehensive well completions, interventions, and decommissioning services from surface to subsea. The acquisition enables Expro to expand its portfolio of cost-effective, technology-enabled services in the North and Latin America (NLA) region and accelerate the growth of PRT Offshore’s surface equipment offering into the Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions.
 

